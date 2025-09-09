Pre-Order Offerings Announced for The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership, Featuring Exclusive Bonuses

Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. Tim Salau addresses an outdoor audience at a professional event, gesturing expressively while wearing a conference badge and a microphone headset. The Big Black Tea logo, embodying simplicity, boldness, and elegance. Cover of The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership: What Successful Leaders Did When the World Stopped Going to Work by Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work.

Pre-order Tim Salau’s upcoming leadership playbook for exclusive Zen perks, tea, private community access & a bonus chapter.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global work models continue to evolve toward hybrid and remote-first formats, leaders are seeking frameworks that nurture well-being alongside performance. Tim Salau’s forthcoming book, The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership: What Successful Leaders Did When the World Stopped Going to Work, launches on October 8, 2025, and includes powerful pre-order bonuses designed to support your leadership journey from day one.

When you pre-order, you unlock a suite of exclusive Zen perks that align with the book’s ethos of calm, clarity, and connection:

Big Black Tea Harmony (Green) or Zen (Black) — The first 25 pre-orders receive a free tea blend, offering a moment of ritual and relaxation that mirrors the spirit of Zen leadership.

Zen Circles Community Access — The first 100 pre-orders get entry into Tim Salau’s private Zen Circles, where behind-the-scenes content, early excerpts, Q&A, and launch prep resources are shared.

Bonus Final Chapter — All pre-order customers receive exclusive access to the final, “call to arms” chapter as a digital early release.

These well-being oriented perks are a tangible extension of the book’s guiding principles—particularly its Lead with Ritual ethos. Salau says, “Wellness is not a luxury—it’s a leadership imperative. These bonuses are small acts of care to help readers lead with presence, not just performance.”

A Culture-First Leadership Playbook

The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership transcends typical business books. It’s a wellness-infused leadership roadmap that centers sustainable human connection and emotional resilience.

Each of the seven habits reinforces a wellness-forward paradigm:

Lead with Purpose (Why): Aligning your decisions with clear, meaningful intent fosters calm clarity.

Lead with Authenticity: Leading as your full self reduces internal conflict.

Lead with Adaptability: Resilience blooms when we adapt without losing our essence.

Lead with Boldness: Courage grounded in clarity feels energizing, not exhausting.

Lead with Clarity: Simplicity reduces stress; confusion is a silent drain.

Lead with Community (We): Connection is an antidote to burnout.

Lead with Compassion: Compassion starts inward—helping leaders lead well without depletion.

This book includes real-world case studies from organizations like Microsoft and Patagonia, along with ritual prompts, team exercises, and frameworks for emotional sustainability and cultural trust.

Availability & How to Unlock Zen Perks

Launch Dates:

eBook: October 8, 2025

Paperback: January 7, 2026

Audiobook: Spring 2026

How to Claim Bonuses:

Pre-Order via Amazon or Tim Salau’s pre-launch page.

Register Your Purchase on the site to unlock the Big Black Tea, Zen Circles access, and bonus chapter.

These mindfulness-rooted bonuses emphasize that leadership transformation begins with small, intentional rituals—much like the Zen habits Salau teaches.

About Tim Salau

Tim Salau, known as Mr. Future of Work, is CEO of Guide and a globally recognized speaker, technologist, and leadership designer. His work spans product innovation at Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and WeWork. Featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and SXSW, Tim weaves together human-centered wellness and strategy to help leaders build workplaces where both people and performance flourish.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.