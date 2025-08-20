Madison Wolfe, Michael Paré, and Tate Donovan to Appear at 7th Annual Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles

Independent Shorts Awards hosts the premiere of Madison Wolfe’s directorial debut, "Acorn, Iowa"

A showcase of 70 short films from 19 countries, featuring 47 Los Angeles premieres, this September 6 at Regal LA Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood stars Madison Wolfe Michael Paré , and Tate Donovan will take center stage at the 7th Annual Independent Shorts Awards on September 6 at Regal LA Live. The trio will participate in a Spotlight Q&A session, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their careers and engaging directly with festival audiences.This year, the festival will showcase 70 short films from 19 countries across three auditoriums, including 47 Los Angeles premieres. Running from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, the event is expected to attract more than 700 attendees for a full day of screenings, red carpet moments, and networking opportunities.Highlights of the 2025 Independent Shorts Awards:• Curated Screening Programs: Eleven diverse blocks featuring genres from horror and drama to comedy, documentaries, and experimental films. Featured programs include Dark Realms, Her Stories, Women Rising, and The Funny Side.• Star-Studded Q&A: Wolfe, Paré, and Donovan will engage with audiences, offering insight into their work and the filmmaking process.• Networking and Celebration: Guests can enjoy a cocktail reception, red carpet photo call, interviews with filmmakers, and the evening awards ceremony honoring outstanding short films.The festival will take place at Regal LA Live, 1000 W Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015.For the full lineup, screening schedule, and ticket information, visit the Independent Shorts Awards Full Festival Program.About Independent Shorts Awards:Independent Shorts Awards is a Los Angeles-based international short film festival dedicated to celebrating the art of short filmmaking. Since 2018, the festival has provided a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their work to a global audience through monthly editions and its annual awards events.For media inquiries: info@independentshortsawards.com

