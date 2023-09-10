Submit Release
Independent Shorts Awards presents this year 83 films from 19 countries

Charlene Tilton and Tony Stavola, two of the special guests of 2023 Independent Shorts Awards annual event

2023 Annual Awards of LA-based international short film festival Independent Shorts Awards , set for Regal LA Live

Over 600 attendees are expected, including some notable such as Dallas’ star Charlene Tilton, at Regal LA Live, this Saturday, September 16th

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Annual Awards of LA-based international short film festival Independent Shorts Awards is set for this Saturday, September 16th, at Regal LA Live downtown Los Angeles. This year, the festival presents 83 films from 19 countries in 3 auditoriums, with 49 premieres.

Over 600 attendees are expected, including filmmakers from unusual countries in the festival circuit such as West Africa’s Mali and Central Asia’s Kyrgyzstan to premiere their works, and some notable such as Dallas’ star Charlene Tilton.

The awards show is set for 7pm, after the cocktail party, in the same venue.

Program: https://independentshortsawards.com/2023-annual-awards-program/
Passes & Tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/IndependentShortsAwards/tickets

Independent Shorts Awards
Independent Shorts Awards
info@independentshortsawards.com

