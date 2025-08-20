Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to Japan, 21 to 27 August 2025

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit to Osaka and Tokyo, Japan, from 21 to 27 August 2025. Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026, Senior Minister Lee’s visit builds on the strong momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Japan, and reaffirms the close and longstanding ties between both countries.

Senior Minister Lee will be the Guest-of-Honour at the Singapore National Day Celebrations at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The Expo 2025 brings together people and innovation from around the world to address issues facing humanity on a global scale. The Singapore Pavilion, named “The Dream Sphere”, showcases Singapore’s unique and dynamic identity and promotes the key messages of innovation, resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Senior Minister Lee will call on Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, during which he will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun award. Senior Minister Lee will also meet Japanese political and business leaders, and engage overseas Singaporeans in Osaka and Tokyo.

Senior Minister Lee will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence and for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Education Jasmin Lau, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and for Law Eric Chua, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office.

