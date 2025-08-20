Bath Garden Center Offers Community Event for Families Offering Farm Animal Education for All Ages

Bath Garden Center Presents Farm Day, September 6, 10:00 am at the colorful nursery. Enjoy Top Hogs! Performances, coloring, and face painting

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a rootin' tootin' good time at Farm Day! Come on down to Bath Garden Center & Nursery to watch incredible skateboarding pigs defy gravity! Kids and grown-ups alike can unleash their creativity at the painting station and bring farm animals to life with colorful drawings and face painting. It'll be a day of squeals, smiles, and farmyard fun!Farm Day Activities Include:Meet the Main Attraction: Witness swine go sensational at Top Hogs! John Vincent's talented pigs will amaze with tricks, from the classic "sit" to mind-blowing feats like skateboarding! Join the laughter and squeals at this family-fun extravaganza! The show starts at 11 am.Coloring Fun: Let creativity graze free! Color in a barnyard full of friendly faces with fun farm animal coloring pages. Choose from cows, pigs, horses, and more, and bring them to life with vibrant colors!Face Painting Extravaganza: Transform into a favorite farmyard friend! Face painters will moo-ve imaginations with adorable cow spots, playful pig snouts, or majestic horse designs. It's the perfect way to udderly enjoy Farm Day! ($10 per person).Event Details:When: Saturday, September 6th, from 10:00 am - 12:30 pmWhere: Bath Garden Center & Nursery, 2000 East Prospect Road, Fort CollinsCost: $5 per personYummy treats will be availableFort Collins' largest, locally owned, and operated nursery and plant center is Northern Colorado’s mecca for garden supplies , trees, flowers, and houseplants. It proudly serves its community by offering events like Farm Day, a boutique featuring artisans and local makers, plus a variety of rotating classes.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Offering a variety of helpful and unique services, such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

