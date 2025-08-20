Former McArthur Utility Clerk Indicted on Theft, Other Counts

COLUMBUS — The Vinton County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against the former utility clerk for the Village of McArthur in the alleged theft of water and sewer bill payments.

Cathy Stoughton is facing one felony count of theft in office, four felony counts of tampering with records, and a misdemeanor count of soliciting improper compensation.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in March 2024 after discrepancies were discovered during the village’s regular financial audit.

Stoughton, who worked as utility clerk from January 2004 until her resignation in July 2025, was solely responsible for preparing utility bills and collecting, posting, and depositing utility payments.

SIU determined that she had failed to deposit portions of utility payments between January 2021 and April 2024. SIU’s criminal investigation is ongoing.

