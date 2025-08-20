Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant AwardsAug04

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant Awards

Over $10.8 Million Awarded for Tourism Promotion

BOISE, Idaho (August 4, 2025) During its meeting held in Hailey last week, the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) granted $10,827,925.27 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations across the state through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. This is largest amount awarded to-date in the history of the program.

Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus and regional travel organizations. Grant recipients use their awarded grant dollars to promote tourism in cities, towns and regions across the state. Program elements are varied, but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research and the creation of websites.

“With the largest award in this program’s history, these grant funds will impact communities and business across the state,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey, “Not only will grant dollars help grantees market Idaho as a top travel destination, but also play a key role in promoting tourism and economic development. We thank our travel partners and team members for helping Idaho’s tourism industry achieve yet another record-breaking year.”

This year’s grant award recipients are:

Idaho Travel Council Grant Awards 2025

Applicant Amount Awarded REGION 1 North Idaho Tourism Alliance (NITA) $ 275,000.00 Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) $ 1,305,000.00 Post Falls Chamber of Commerce $ 140,067.29 Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce $ 240,500.00 REGION 2 Visit Lewis Clark Valley $ 170,000.00 North Central Idaho Travel Assoc (NCITA) $ 85,000.00 Moscow Chamber of Commerce $ 165,000.00 REGION 3 Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce DBA Visit Boise $ 1,775,000.00 Nampa Chamber of Commerce $ 160,000.00 McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau $ 500,000.00 Southwest Idaho Travel Assoc (SWITA) $ 1,139,000.00 REGION 4 Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce $ 771,091.70 REGION 5 Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism $ 240,157.91 Greater Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau $ 254,282.00 Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau $ 62,157.00 REGION 6 Yellowstone Teton Territory (YTT) $ 1,927,429.92 REGION 7 Hailey Chamber of Commerce Inc $ 240,000.00 Lemhi County Economic Development Assoc (LCEDA) $ 47,040.00 Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce $ 155,000.00 Challis Chamber of Commerce $ 29,378.00 Sun Valley Marketing Alliance Inc $ 460,000.00 MULTI-REGION Idaho Ski Areas Assoc (ISAA) $ 243,738.00 Idaho Outfitters & Guides Assoc (IOGA) $ 190,356.67 Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Assoc (ILRA) $ 252,726.78 TOTAL ITC GRANT AWARDS 2025 $ 10,827,925.27

Visit Idaho activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental and private campground owners. Forty-five percent of the funds collected are used for statewide programs targeted at domestic and international travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists and content creators. Another 45% is distributed back to communities through the grant program. The remaining 10% is dedicated to the administration of Visit Idaho’s programs and activities.

Total lodging tax collections for the fiscal year 2025 reached $22,927,049.70, reflecting a 5.27 percent increase over fiscal year 2024.

For more information on the ITC Grant program, click here.

For a history of the grant awards, click here.

For a list of Idaho Travel Council members, click here.

Visit Idaho

Visit Idaho serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Visit Idaho is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation and learn more about the Power of Idaho Tourism.

