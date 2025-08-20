JN Group Launches A New Horror Film Series

JN Group’s films: Loser is Winner, Phantom on Ice, and Face to Face

BEIJING, CHINA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JN Group , a Chinese film and television production company, has officially launched a new suspense-thriller film series with the first production The Well: Tales of Horror. The film tells the story of Guo Yanli, a woman who is attacked and then must fight for her life in a sewer well. This film marks JN Group's new exploration in the suspense genre, which blends horror elements with traditional Chinese culture.From Local Narratives to Global ResonanceThe Chinese film market has recently become the world's second largest. With increasingly fierce industry competition, many Chinese film companies are turning to the international market to connect with a global audience. JN Group, founded in 2019, has gained prominence on the world stage with its creative vision and content strategy in this wave of "going global". James Nan , president and director of JN Group, said: "Nowadays, a film is not just an entertainment product, it's also a vital vehicle for promoting cultural exchange. To connect with a global audience, we must create high-quality content that resonates with them." The company's films are now centered on the core philosophy of "story-driven, emotion-centric" creating low-budget films that combine unique Chinese culture with topics of universal concern, such as family bonds, urban romance, and personal struggles amid social change.Artistic Achievements Gain International RecognitionJN Group has demonstrated its artistic and creative prowess. Its films Phantom on Ice and Face to Face both won the Jury’s Recommendation for Outstanding Film Award at the Asia International Film Festival and the Asia Chinese Film Festival respectively. Plus, both received ratings of 7.6 or higher on IMDb. Behind these low-budget films is a dedicated and talented team that has made tremendous efforts.According to producer Bey Logan : " During the early stages of creating the film Face to Face, to avoid stereotypical character design, we specifically invited five sociologists and psychologists to participate in the initial script revision process. For the film Loser is Winner, which tells the story of a female boxer, the team opted against using special effects to capture the most authentic state of the athletes. Instead, they had the actors undergo months of professional training."The film The Well: Tales of Horror will strive to authentically recreate the landscape of the well with the claustrophobic and desperate feeling, showing the world a more diverse and emotionally profound Chinese film.Strategic Planning and Future VisionJames Nan revealed that JN Group is actively strengthening its technical team and engaging in deep collaboration with overseas independent producers. He specifically pointed out that over the next four years, JN Group will focus on deepening its partnerships with British and American film companies, conducting joint productions and technical exchanges centered on the integration of Chinese and Western cultures. By introducing cutting-edge film technologies from overseas teams, the horror film series will achieve an international standard in visual presentation, which aims to continuously enhance the international quality of the films, creating artistic works that resonate with global audiences and solidifying the company's brand position in the global market.

