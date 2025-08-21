DailyPay Partners With Wizardline To Offer On-Demand Pay To Domino’s Pizza Franchise Employees Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform, has partnered with human capital management platform Wizardline , to offer the financial wellness benefit of On-Demand Pay to Domino’s Pizza franchisee employees nationwide.DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay product and financial wellness platform help workers earn, build, and grow their wealth by giving them choice and control over their earned money. Employees will also be able to leverage DailyPay for tips. DailyPay will join Wizardline’s platform, utilized by over 6,000 Domino’s Pizza franchise stores in the United States and Canada, that streamlines payroll, insurance, and other critical operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual errors.“With fierce competition to hire great talent, restaurants are gaining a competitive edge leveraging DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay solution to hire faster and retain employees longer,” noted Phil Mark, Hospitality and Franchise Lead, DailyPay."The Wizardline Team is incredibly excited to partner with DailyPay,” said John Moses, Director of Ops, Wizardline. “This will be a relationship built on good products, integrations, and delivery."On-Demand Pay can be a valuable tool for employees embarking on their journey to financial wellness and security. In an independent study of QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees conducted by YouGov, over seven in 10 (72%) say the concept of earned wage access is somewhat or very appealing, with 56% saying getting paid more frequently at work than they currently do would be “very” or “extremely” beneficial to them. About half (49%) would be very or somewhat likely to consider leaving their current employer for another employer that offers On-Demand Pay.About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees’ financial health. Our open technology platform delivers instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life’s moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press About Wizardline Technologies, Inc.Wizardline Technologies, Inc. is a software as a service (SaaS) company focusing on improving franchise sales and profits through technology. Since 2007, Wizardline has helped more than 8,500 Domino’s Pizza stores worldwide bring their franchise to the next level by simplifying virtually all aspects of franchise business from payroll, accounting, and store operations using a custom-built, highly customizable reporting platform. Wizardline also specializes in facilitating the movement of franchise data to more than 20 third-party vendors allowing franchisees to focus on what they find most important. For more information, please visit: www.thewizardline.com Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

