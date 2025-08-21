A Forest Products Manufacturer Rooted in Sustainability: Domtar’s Story Comes to Screen

New short film highlights Domtar’s sustainability journey and everyday impact as part of the Sustainable Development Goal Leaders project.

The integration and rebranding of Domtar’s legacy companies created a powerful platform for transformative action” — Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domtar, a leading forest products manufacturer, is featured in a new short documentary released as part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Leaders project. This series is an initiative that profiles companies making measurable progress toward the 17 SDGs from the United Nations to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect the planet.Owned by investor Jackson Wijaya, Domtar has long been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation.The documentary, titled “A Forest Products Manufacturer Rooted in Sustainability: Domtar’s 2030 Vision,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at its operations and highlights Domtar’s longstanding commitment to responsible forest management, sustainable innovation and the real-world impact of its products in everyday life. It explores Domtar’s essential role in daily life and its bold 2030 vision through its sustainability strategy (which was built on the SDGs), showcasing how the company transforms responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday products that support hygiene, education, commerce, home construction and more. From sustainable fiber sourcing to community partnerships and environmental stewardship, the story captures Domtar’s approach to doing business with purpose.“This film captures the heart of our mission, how forest products touch lives every day, and our role as a manufacturer to use natural resources responsibly while ensuring important places are safeguarded,” said Brian Kozlowski, Senior Director, Environment and Sustainability. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the SDG Leaders project. We’re proud to share how sustainability is not only a priority at Domtar but also a part of who we are.”“The integration and rebranding of Domtar’s legacy companies created a powerful platform for transformative action,” added Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer. “It’s about making choices today that create a better, more resilient world for generations to come.”“Domtar’s 2030 vision is rooted in sustainability and shaped by the voices of employees, customers and communities,” said John D. Williams, Non-Executive Chairman of Domtar’s Management Board. “This documentary demonstrates our commitment to transparency and the thoughtful, long-term strategies that guide our actions.”About DomtarDomtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 6.3 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and approximately 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products, and is owned by investor Jackson Wijaya.Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com For further information: Media Contact: Gavin Hamilton, Manager, External Communications, 803-578-2111, gavin.hamilton@domtar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.