Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued cease-and-desist letters to multiple radical organizations demanding an immediate end to the unlawful advertising, sale, and shipment of abortion-inducing drugs into the State of Texas.

This legal action follows two tragic cases in Texas in which radical abortion activists and organizations facilitated men illegally purchasing abortion-inducing drugs. According to one lawsuit, a man used the drugs to poison his girlfriend, causing the death of their unborn child, and sending the mother to the hospital. Organizations like Plan C and Her Safe Harbor advertise abortion pills by mail and promise delivery to Texas within days, likely in violation of both the federal Comstock Act and multiple provisions of Texas law, including the Human Life Protection Act.

“Texas will not tolerate the murdering of innocent life through illegal drug trafficking,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These abortion drug organizations and radical activists are not above the law, and I have ordered the immediate end of this unlawful conduct. This is a flagrant violation of both state and federal laws, and we are going to do everything in our power to protect mothers and unborn babies.”

Attorney General Paxton ordered Plan C, Her Safe Harbor, and an affiliate of Aid Access to immediately cease promoting, selling, or facilitating the shipment of abortion drugs to Texas residents. Failure to comply could result in further legal action, lawsuits seeking injunctive relief, and civil penalties of no less than $100,000 per violation under Texas law. This reaffirms Attorney General Paxton’s commitment to protecting innocent life and ensuring that out-of-state activists cannot evade Texas law to aid in the murder of the unborn.

To read the letter to Plan C, click here.

To read the letter to Her Safe Harbor, click here.

To read the letter to Coeytaux, click here.