Diagnostic Ultrasound Market to Reach $9.81 Billion by 2029 with 5.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Worth?

The market size for diagnostic ultrasound has seen significant growth recently. From $7.52 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to $7.95 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Various factors contribute to this growth during the historic period, including the increasing use of ultrasound in emergency care situations, the growing number of skilled ultrasound technicians, the augmented adoption of 3D or 4D imaging technologies, the rising amalgamation of PACS with ultrasound systems, and the escalated use of ultrasound in veterinary diagnoses.

The market for diagnostic ultrasound is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the upcoming years, with projections indicating it will reach a value of $9.81 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this progression include the increasing application of tele-ultrasound solutions, surging demand for fusion imaging integrating ultrasound and CT or MRI, rising government funding in imaging infrastructure, a notable shift towards value-focused healthcare, and broader usage of ultrasound in home healthcare contexts. Prominent trends set to influence the market within the forecast period encompass progress in ultrasound contrast agents for superior imaging quality, advanced elastography techniques for in-depth tissue analysis, the creation of wireless ultrasound probes for enhanced mobility, novel developments in ultrasound-facilitated drug delivery systems, and breakthroughs in ultrasound-guided robotic procedures.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Landscape?

The diagnostic ultrasound market is set to expand, propelled by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries. These medical procedures, conducted through tiny incisions using advanced instruments and imaging technologies, inflict less trauma on the body than conventional open surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries are gaining ground largely because they lead to quicker patient recovery, less pain, and reduced complications in contrast to standard open surgeries. Diagnostic ultrasound boosts minimally invasive surgeries by providing immediate imaging guidance, enhancing precise targeting, promoting surgical accuracy, and reducing the necessity for more invasive diagnostic methods. For example, The Aesthetic Society, a US organization dedicated to plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, reported in August 2023 that Americans had spent over $11.8 billion on minimally invasive surgical procedures during the year, registering a 2% rise from the earlier year. Thus, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is spurring the growth of the diagnostic ultrasound market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Diagnostic Ultrasound Market?

Major players in the Diagnostic Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Hologi Inc.

• KronosMD Inc.

• United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Diagnostic Ultrasound Market?

Leading firms in the diagnostic ultrasound market are concentrating on technology advancements like compact and mobile ultrasound systems to improve diagnostic precision, accessibility, and procedural efficiency in various clinical contexts. Compact ultrasound systems signify lightweight, mobile imaging equipment with the capacity for high-resolution imaging. They are intended to supply immediate diagnostic understanding at the point of care, encompassing emergency, outpatient, and removed healthcare scenarios. For instance, in November 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a health technology organization based in the Netherlands, unveiled the Philips Compact 5000 Series, a fresh compact ultrasound system, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference. This pioneering system strives to facilitate first-time-right diagnoses by presenting top-notch imaging in a mobile design, thus broadening the availability of precise diagnostic tools for a wider patient and clinical environment spectrum. It comes with an easy-to-use user interface, seamless data integration, and AI-powered automation that boost clinical decision-making and elevate patient outcomes in numerous medical applications.

How Is The Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Segmented?

The diagnostic ultrasound market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Two-Dimensional (2D) Ultrasound Imaging, Three-Dimensional (3D) And Four-dimensional (4D) Ultrasound Imaging, Doppler Imaging

2) By Portability: Trolley-Based Devices, Hand-Held Devices

3) By Application: Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Gynecology Or Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal Radiology, Critical Care, Radiology, Other Applications

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Maternity Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Services, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Two-Dimensional (2D) Ultrasound Imaging: Static 2D Imaging, Real-Time 2D Imaging, High-Resolution 2D Imaging, Portable Or Handheld 2D Ultrasound

2) By Three-Dimensional (3D) And Four-Dimensional (4D) Ultrasound Imaging: Static 3D Imaging, Real-time 3D Imaging, 4D Live Motion Imaging, 3D Or 4D Transvaginal Imaging, 3D Or 4D Cardiac Imaging

3) By Doppler Imaging: Color Doppler, Power Doppler, Continuous Wave Doppler, Pulsed Wave Doppler, Spectral Doppler

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Diagnostic Ultrasound Market?

In the Diagnostic Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions globally including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

