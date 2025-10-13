Expanded Carrier Screening Market to Reach USD $4.54 Billion by 2029 at 16.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Expanded Carrier Screening Market In 2025?

In recent years, there has been a substantial growth in the size of the expanded carrier screening market. This market, which is projected to increase from $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Several factors contribute to this growth throughout the historic period, including heightened awareness about genetic disorders, increased accessibility to genetic counseling services, a surge in demand for early reproductive health diagnosis, the development of prenatal and preconception testing programs, and a growing inclination towards preventive healthcare.

The market size of expanded carrier screening is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years. Its worth is predicted to escalate to $4.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The increasing demand for personalized reproductive medicine, the growing acceptance of expanded carrier screening in emerging markets, the broadening consumer accessibility to do-it-yourself genetic testing kits, the expansion of employer-provided genetic testing benefits, and the escalating requirement to find carriers in multicultural populations are contributing factors to the growth during the forecast period. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as advances in next-generation sequencing technology, the creation of genetic risk prediction models powered by artificial intelligence, the development of point-of-care genetic testing platforms, the integration with electronic health records, and innovative advancements in multiplexed genetic testing platforms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Expanded Carrier Screening Market?

The growth of the expanded carrier screening market is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing occurrences of genetic diseases. These disorders are triggered by irregularities or mutations in a person's DNA and can be inherited or happen spontaneously. As diagnostic technologies, most notably next-generation sequencing and other genomic tools, advance, the incidence of genetic diseases is on the rise. These technologies have considerably enhanced our capacity to detect and accurately identify a broad spectrum of genetic disorders that were previously undiagnosed or inaccurately classified. Through expanded carrier screening, carriers of genetic disorders can be identified before symptoms manifest, empowering informed decisions regarding reproduction and decreasing the probability of inherited conditions being passed on to future generations. For instance, data from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity in the UK devoted to aiding individuals with cystic fibrosis, indicates that the number of registered cystic fibrosis patients grew from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. As a result, the escalating occurrence of genetic diseases is a key driver for the expansion of the carrier screening market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Expanded Carrier Screening Industry?

Major players in the Expanded Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Illumina Inc.

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Fulgent Genetics Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Ambry Genetics Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Expanded Carrier Screening Industry?

Leading firms in the expanded carrier screening market are concentrating on the production of innovative solutions, such as comprehensive panels based on next-generation sequencing, which can detect a breadth of genetic abnormalities with improved precision and efficiency. Comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels are advanced genetic assessments that simultaneously scrutinize numerous genes in order to detect an extensive range of inherited disorders effectively and quickly. For instance, Fulgent Genetics Inc., a genomic testing company based in the United States, introduced the Beacon787 Expanded Carrier Screening Panel in February 2023, which is designed to examine the 787 genes associated with severe inherited diseases. This panel covers over 700 autosomal recessive and X-linked disorders, including all Tier 3 genes, utilizing advanced next-generation sequencing technology. It offers high analytical precision, a broad ethnic approach, and a rapid turnaround time of 2–3 weeks, setting it apart as one of the most comprehensive and accurate reproductive carrier screening solutions on the market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market Report?

The expanded carrier screening market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Customized Panel Testing, Predesigned Panel Testing

2) By Technology: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Preconception, Prenatal, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Customized Panel Testing: Single Gene Testing, Multi-Gene Panel Testing, Ethnicity-Based Custom Panels, Condition-Specific Custom Panels, Family History-Based Custom Panels

2) By Predesigned Panel Testing: Pan-Ethnic Panels, Universal Carrier Panels, Population-Specific Panels, Disorder-Focused Panels, Expanded Predefined Panels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Expanded Carrier Screening Market By 2025?

In the Expanded Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading region from the year 2024. Projections for the most rapid growth are expected in Asia-Pacific. The report extensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

