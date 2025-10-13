Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Microbiome Sequencing Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of microbiome sequencing services has seen a swift expansion. The growth is projected to rise from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The surge in growth during the historical period is linked to the escalating interest in studies on human microbiota, increased incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, concerns about rising antibiotic resistance, expanded disease diagnostic applications, and collaborations between research institutions.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of microbiome sequencing service is anticipated to witness brisk growth and is projected to rise to $4.54 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This growth during the predicted period can be accredited to factors such as the growing shift towards precision nutrition, escalating demand for therapeutics based on microbiome, an increase in consumer's emphasis on preventive healthcare, heightened use of microbiome data in the field of drug discovery, and a surge in the acceptance of microbiome testing in clinical procedures. The forecasted period will observe major trends like the progression in metagenomic sequencing methods, forging of tools for diagnostics based on microbiome, inventive strides in platforms for bioinformatics data analysis, advancements in the amalgamation of multi-omics studies and the designing of customized therapies based on personal microbiome.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Microbiome Sequencing Service Market?

The growing prevalence of diseases associated with the digestive system is projected to boost the microbiome sequencing service market's progress. Gut-related diseases include health problems involving the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, comprising the stomach, intestines, and related organs like the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. This increase in gut-related diseases results from shifts in lifestyle and dietary patterns, such as excessive eating of processed foods and insufficient intake of fiber, leading to a disturbance in gut microbiota equilibrium. As these services provide detailed analysis of gut microbial composition, microbiome sequencing is highly effective in diagnosing and tracking GI conditions. These services can aid in customized interventions by recognizing microbial imbalances, enhancing personalized treatments and overall gut health management. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency, a government entity in the UK, reported that laboratory reports for Campylobacter elevated by 27.0% from 96.1 to 122.0 per 100,000 population during 2022 to 2024. Hence, the rising prevalence of gut-related diseases is contributing to the expansion of the microbiome sequencing service market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Microbiome Sequencing Service Market?

Major players in the Microbiome Sequencing Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eurofins Scientific LLC

• Illumina Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

• OraSure Technologies Inc.

• Zifo RnD Solutions

• Novogene Co. Ltd.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

• Macrogen Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Microbiome Sequencing Service Industry?

Key players in the microbiome sequencing service market are prioritizing the creation of improved solutions such as automated metagenomics sequencing systems. These solutions aim to enhance efficiency, precision, and scalability in the field of microbiome research and analysis. An automated metagenomics sequencing system is a holistic tool that facilitates the sequencing and investigation of microbial communities with minimal human interference. This results in remarkable accuracy, reproducibility, and considerable throughput. For example, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a biotechnology firm based in China, unveiled the Human Microbiome Metagenomics Sequencing Package in July 2024. This product provides an all-inclusive workflow, amalgamating automated sample pretreatment, nucleic acid extraction, library preparation, sequencing, and data evaluation. This supports high-volume and cost-effective microbiome research. The product's validated results from a significant number of human fecal samples guarantees consistency and precision, setting a fresh benchmark for large-scale human microbiome studies.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Growth

The microbiome sequencing service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Service: Sample Preparation, Sequencing And Library Preparation, Data Analysis

2) By Technology: Sequencing By Litigation (SBL), Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Short Gun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Autoimmune Disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sample Preparation: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Extraction, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction, Protein Extraction, Cell Lysis, Library Construction

2) By Sequencing And Library Preparation: Whole Genome Sequencing, Metagenomic Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing

3) By Data Analysis: Taxonomic Profiling, Functional Profiling, Comparative Analysis, Statistical Analysis, Pathway Analysis

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Microbiome Sequencing Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Microbiome Sequencing Service Global Market Report 2025 recorded North America as the preeminent region. Additionally, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will be the most rapidly expanding region in the coming forecast period. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing brief yet accurate details on each.

