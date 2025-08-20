EGLE to kick off SepticSmart Week with webinar in September

Webinar attendees will learn about: The basics of septic systems.

Septic Systems and the environment.

Septic System Operation and Maintenance tips. You’ll leave the webinar with access to educational materials, a better ability to manage your septic system, and a stronger understanding of how to be a good steward of the environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.