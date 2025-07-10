Springboard Enterprises Announces 2025 Healthcare & Tech Council to Support the Healthcare & Tech Accelerator Program

2025 Healthcare & Technology Council

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, is proud to announce its 2025 Healthcare & Technology Council . This group of experts will provide strategic guidance, mentorship, and industry connections to support entrepreneurs participating in the Springboard Healthcare & Technology Accelerator Program The Healthcare & Technology Council brings together experts from a range of sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, venture capital, technology, legal, and consulting, to help scale solutions developed by women-led companies. Council members serve as advisors and advocates, leveraging their expertise and connections to drive impact across Springboard’s accelerator programs and alumni community.The 2025 Healthcare & Technology Council includes:· AJ Fortier, Vice President – Life Science & Health Care Technology, SVB· Alexandra Hirzel, CEO, Founder, The Scale Foundry· Alison Taunton-Rigby, Director/Trustee, Boston Children's Hospital· Amy Davis, Associate VP, Oncology Clinical Development, Eli Lilly & Company· Ashley Boyd, Healthcare Marketing Leader, Ashley Boyd Marketing· Ashley Libby Diaz, Founder, Joni Health· Barbara Alcaraz Silva, PhD, Executive Director | Life Sciences and Healthcare Startup Banking | Commercial Banking, JPM· Carrie Nixon, Managing Partner, Nixon Law Group· Courtney McCormick, Technical Program Manager and Angel Investor· Daniel Klapper, Associate Strategy Partner, Highmark Health· Deanna Angello, CCO, Cognito Therapeutics, Inc.· Desiree Beutelspacher, Biotech Consultant, Visium Consulting· Emily Levy, Corporate/Strategic Venture Capital Investor and Advisor – Life Sciences and Healthcare· Faith Adole, President, U-VOL Foundation· Georgie Kovacs, Founder and EIR, Fempower Health and Springboard Enterprises· Helena Fowler, Co-founder and Managing Director, Mind the Gap Services· Jasper Cannon, Venture Partner, MedStartr Ventures· Jennifer Scheehle, CEO and EIR, Inogize and Springboard Enterprises· Jessica Clemons, Managing Director, Accenture· Jessica To-Alemanji, Manager, George Washington University· Jovelyn Castellanos, Director, Strategic Initiatives and Public Affairs, Health Wildcatters· Julie Fishman, Executive· Katherine Chan, Co-Founder and Partner, SageTree Collective· Kirsten Loreen, Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Administration, KKR & Co Inc· Laura Brege, Senior Advisor, BridgeBio· Laurie Burlingame, Lawyer, Morgan Lewis· Lee Rauch, Strategic Advisor· Lilian Stern, Principal, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.· Louise Keely, Consultant, Bain & Company· Maria Forero, Advisor, Accelmed· Marion Ulmann, Executive Director, 49Care· Meaghan McAuliffe, Innovation Economy Banking, Healthcare Technology, JPM· Nancy Green, Chief Growth Officer, Catalyst Growth Strategies· Pamela Goldberg, President and CEO, Goldberg Consulting· Petra Meyer, Managing Director, Golden Seeds· Pooja Majmudar, Investor, Keles· Rashmi Rao, SVP, Phillips· Richa Gujarati, SVP of Product & GTM, HeartBeam Inc· Sam Perrone, Area Market Leader, Startups and Digital Natives, Google Cloud· Shubha Chakravarthy, Founder, Achiiv, Inc.· Shwen Gwee, Consultant, Health Disruptors Inc· Suzanne Szymanski, Management Consultant, Szywalk LLC· Sylvia McBrinn, Board Director and Former CEO, BioAtla· Tatyana Baranovsky, Director, Market Access Strategy, Regeneron· Teresa DeLuca, Physician Executive, Public Board Director, Former Fortune 50 C-Suite Senior Executive· Theresa Neil, CEO, Femovate· Tim Lew, Director – Startup Banking, Life Sciences, SVB· Veronique Riethuisen, Managing Director, VR Strategic Advisors LLC· Yin He, Principal Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences Startups, AWSRead more about the council members here. Since its launch, Springboard’s Healthcare & Technology Council has played a vital role in expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs building high-growth businesses at the intersection of health and technology. Council members offer targeted mentorship, sector-specific insight, and business development support that directly benefits founders navigating complex and regulated markets.“Our Healthcare & Technology Council reflects the breadth and depth of experience needed to support the women leading today’s most innovative health and tech ventures,” said Umbreen Bhatti, CEO of Springboard Enterprises. “This year’s council will build on that foundation, helping founders translate bold ideas into sustainable, scalable companies.”The 2025 cohort of Springboard’s Healthcare & Technology Accelerator will be announced in the coming weeks.About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 930+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $76B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

