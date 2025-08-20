Equitus Announces CEO Transition and Expanded Executive Leadership Team

Mark Rigney, CEO of Equitus

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equitus , a pioneer in AI-powered automation for data unification and computer vision, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida in the heart of the Greater Tampa Bay tech corridor, today announced significant leadership changes as the company enters its next phase of growth.Equitus founder Robert Guidry is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will transition into the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Innovation Officer, serving in an advisory capacity. Guidry founded Equitus in 2008 to tackle the challenges of unifying disparate streams of unstructured military intelligence data into a single source of truth, enabling hidden insights to become actionable. Under his leadership, the company secured its first major defense contract and, more recently, pivoted to broaden beyond defense into private sector markets, positioning Equitus at the forefront of enterprise AI while continuing to serve government and defense clients. Mark Rigney , who joined Equitus in January 2025 as chief revenue officer, has assumed the role of chief executive officer as of August 15. During his seven months as CRO, he played a pivotal role in driving Equitus’ transition into the enterprise market, forging strategic partnerships with IBM, Dell, TD SYNNEX, and others to broaden the company’s reach and accelerate adoption of its AI-powered solutions. Rigney brings extensive leadership experience from executive roles at Rawlings, Jacobs and MAG Aerospace, as well as board-level governance as Chairman of Ascend Federal Credit Union, a $4.6B institution with over 240,000 members.Rigney’s vision for Equitus is clear: to set the standard in AI-powered automation for data unification and computer vision. His goal is to cement the company’s position as the indispensable partner for organizations seeking scalable, accurate, explainable, and enterprise-grade AI-ready intelligence.Thomas Frommack joins the executive team as Chief Operating Officer. A longtime collaborator of Guidry in the early stages of Equitus, Frommack brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software and AI-driven technologies. He has held senior executive roles at Cisco Systems and NJVC, and led successful ventures including the acquisition of Watchful Software by Symantec. Most recently, he served as Chief Programs Officer at ICM, overseeing large-scale operations and strategic programs.As COO of Equitus, he will oversee company-wide operations, customer success, and partner enablement, with a focus on structuring and developing teams to drive disciplined execution and scale the company’s growth and impact across government, defense, and enterprise markets.Equitus’ technology portfolio includes:- KGNN (Knowledge Graph Neural Network): Automates data ingestion, semantic mapping, and knowledge graph construction, eliminating up to 80% of the time and cost typically spent on data engineering. By transforming disparate, unstructured data into contextualized, AI-ready knowledge, KGNN empowers organizations to accelerate insights, uncover hidden patterns, and make confident, data-driven decisions.- Equitus Video Sentinel (EVS): An AI-powered video intelligence platform that transforms raw video into actionable intelligence in real time. EVS automates detection, recognition, and alerts, integrating with existing camera networks to enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency across industries.With these solutions, Equitus delivers an integrated approach to enterprise AI, helping clients across defense, government, healthcare, financial services, insurance, manufacturing and retail harness advanced automation while ensuring data integrity, compliance, and security.“Enterprises face two major roadblocks to AI adoption: soaring costs, fragile systems, and manual integration slowed by the lack of automated semantic extraction; and, in video operations, the impossibility of relying on human teams to monitor endless live streams without fatigue or errors,” said Rigney.“Equitus removes these roadblocks with AI-powered autonomous solutions for data unification and computer vision. Our mission is to enable clients to achieve faster, smarter, and more reliable outcomes.”

