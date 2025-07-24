Equitus Unveils Native Graph and Computer Vision AI Solutions for IBM Power11

Equitus AI accuracy starts here KGNN IBM Power11 Knowledge Graph Neural Network EVS Equitus Video Sentinel Computer Vision

Equitus’ KGNN & EVS deliver native AI graph & vision for IBM Power11, empowering partners with scalable, GPU-free solutions.

Equitus empowers IBM sellers and integrators with powerful, ready-to-deploy solutions that drastically cut costs and accelerate implementation timelines.” — Robert Guidry, CEO of Equitus

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equitus , a trusted IBM Technology Partner, proudly announces the immediate availability of its AI-driven platforms, Knowledge Graph Neural Network ( KGNN ) and Equitus Video Sentinel ( EVS ), as the only native graph database and computer vision solutions engineered for IBM Power10 and the newly launched IBM Power11 systems. Validated through rigorous collaboration with IBM Research, these solutions empower IBM resellers, integrators, and Power ecosystem users to deliver unparalleled AI capabilities across edge, on-premises, and hybrid environments, all without reliance on GPU hardware or external cloud dependencies.SETTING NEW STANDARDS OF RELIABILITY AND POWER EFFICIENCYAs IBM unveils the groundbreaking Power11 platform, designed for unmatched high availability, resiliency, and AI-ready performance with up to 25% faster core performances and built-in inferencing acceleration, Equitus positions IBM customers to capitalize on exergy savings, longer hardware lifespans, and future-proof hardware investments. Equitus’ KGNN and EVS are purpose-built to harness Power11’s advanced Matrix Math Accelerator (MMA) and IBM Spyre Accelerator, delivering better performing AI infrastructure that scales seamlessly from edge to cloud. This unique compatibility enables partners to differentiate their offerings and meet the growing demand for mission-critical AI workloads in industries such as defense, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.WHY EQUITUS SOLUTIONS ARE A GAME-CHANGER FOR IBM PARTNERS- Native Power11 and Power10 Optimization: KGNN and EVS are the only graph database and computer vision platforms natively designed for IBM Power architectures, ensuring maximum performance, energy efficiency, and compatibility without costly GPU dependencies.- Validated by IBM Research: Rigorous collaboration with IBM Research ensures that Equitus solutions are fine-tuned for seamless deployment and maximum performance on Power11 and Power10, enabling partners to offer robust, enterprise-grade AI solutions.- Edge-to-Cloud Flexibility: Deploy AI where data resides, on-prem, at the edge, or in hybrid setups, supporting data sovereignty and compliance needs critical for regulated industries.- Partner-First Opportunities: Equitus empowers IBM resellers and integrators with co-marketing, technical support, and tailored enablement programs to accelerate sales cycles and drive customer success.KGNN: TRANSFORMING DATA INTO AI-READY INTELLIGENCEEquitus’ Knowledge Graph Neural Network (KGNN) is a fully automated graph engine that ingests, cleans, and structures untapped data from any source, PDFs, logs, chats, SQL, and more, into a dynamic, explainable knowledge graph within hours. Optimized for Power11’s high core performance and quantum-safe cryptography, KGNN delivers:- Zero-Code Auto-ETL: Automates data extraction, transformation, and loading with integrated semantic mapping, eliminating manual coding.- RAG-Ready Data: Provides AI-optimized data for retrieval-augmented generation, analytics, and model training.- Path-Level Provenance: Ensures explainability and auditability for compliance-driven use cases.- Unified Data Support: Handles text, time series, graph, and NLP data, enabling enterprise-wide data unification, federated querying, and cloud repatriation.EVS: NEXT-GENERATION COMPUTER VISION FOR REAL-TIME INSIGHTSEquitus Video Sentinel (EVS) is a Power-native video analytics platform that delivers real-time computer vision at the edge, leveraging Power11’s on-chip AI acceleration. Key features include:- Behavior-Based Detection: Filters 90% of irrelevant footage by identifying behaviors like loitering, casing, or pacing, reducing processing overhead.- Real-Time Analysis: Processes full-motion video and sensor feeds instantly, delivering actionable insights.- Massive Scalability: Supports deployments from 2 to over 20,000 cameras across distributed environments.- Disconnected Operations: Operates in tactical or disconnected locations where cloud-based AI fails, ensuring reliability for mission-critical applications.STRATEGIC TIMING FOR IBM PARTNERSWith IBM Power11’s general availability starting July 25, 2025, Equitus is ready-to-ship on Power 11, and legacy native to Power 10. IBM Power11’s built-in features, including 99.9999% uptime, zero planned downtime for system maintenance, and rapid ransomware detection in under one minute via IBM Power Cyber Vault, make it the ideal platform for Equitus’ AI-driven platforms, enabling partners to deliver reliable, scalable, and AI-optimized solutions for mission-critical workloads.“IBM Power11 is a turning point, not just in compute performance, but as a game changer in how AI is delivered in secure, mission-critical client environments,” said Robert Guidry, CEO of Equitus. “Equitus empowers IBM sellers and integrators with powerful, ready-to-deploy solutions that drastically cut costs and accelerate implementation timelines.”ABOUT EQUITUSEquitus is a pioneer in automated knowledge graph technologies, transforming how organizations ingest, structure, and contextualize data. Through its Knowledge Graph Neural Network (KGNN) and Equitus Video Sentinel (EVS) platforms, Equitus empowers enterprises to break down data silos, unlock exponential insights, and deliver AI-ready, governance-compliant data at scale. Tested and proven in solving the U.S. Department of Defense’s most complex data integration challenges, Equitus brings mission-grade solutions to commercial enterprises, enabling unified, intelligent data ecosystems for generative AI and operational decision-making on IBM Power11 and Power10 architectures.Media Contact:Cedric SignoriChief Marketing Officer, EquitusEmail: signoric@equitus.usFor Partnership Inquiries:Contact the Equitus/IBM Power Team to learn more. ibmpower@equitus.us, or contact TD SYNNEX, or your IBM representative, if they are your preferred vendor/ distributor.

