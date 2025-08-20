Now Hiring! TBI Announces Intelligence Analyst Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 EAST AND WEST TENNESSEE 2 VACANCIES

Summary:

The Intelligence Analyst will work in a fast-paced environment supporting TBI’s intelligence gathering and investigative operations. During a two-year probationary period, the analyst will shadow experienced Criminal Intelligence Analysts and participate in a formal training program aligned with Intelligence Community (IC) standards. Under close supervision, the analyst will conduct routine duties and database inquiries while learning TBI’s operating procedures and investigative techniques. Responsibilities include developing and preparing standard reports, gathering intelligence through phone, email, internet, and database searches, and disseminating sensitive law enforcement information to internal and external stakeholders. The analyst will also serve on crisis teams and participate in a rotational on-call schedule for after-hours response to critical incidents.

This hybrid role requires employees to work on-site at a designated TBI location at least once a week, with remote work available the rest of the time based on team and business needs. In-office days may be scheduled, and candidates must live within 50 miles of a TBI facility.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1)developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2)performing forensic financial examinations or 3)criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $4,517-$6,758

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Apply on Job Opening 70525 (West) and/or 70526 (East) on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. These positions will be posted August 20, 2025, – August 26, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.