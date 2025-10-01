Now Hiring! TBI Announces Crime Information Communication Specialist Job Opening In Davidson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST

TIES UNIT

1 VACANCY

Nashville, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary:

$3,229-$4,852

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 71711. This position will remain posted from October 1, 2025-October 7, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.