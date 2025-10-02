Ohio Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s 2023 Murder

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, have obtained indictments charging an Ohio woman in connection to the death of her husband in Lawrenceburg in June 2023.

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, in early 2025, agents joined the ongoing investigation into the death of 37-year-old James Matthew Maddox. Authorities subsequently determined Maddox’s wife, Jocelyn Rose Fouth Maddox (DOB: 10/18/1985), caused injuries to her husband at their home in the 5500 block of Gimlet Road, resulting in his death. Agents also determined that, several months earlier, the woman attempted to run her husband over with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Maddox with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. On Wednesday, the Knox County (OH) Sheriff’s Office, working with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Mount Vernon (OH) Police Department, arrested Maddox and booked her into the Knox County Jail, where, at the time of this release, she was being held while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###