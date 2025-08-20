Genesis Systems appoints Dr. Stephen J. Lee as Chief Scientist

Dr. Stephen J. Lee, Chief Scientist, Genesis Systems

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems, a leading technology company designing solutions to solve the global water crisis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen J. Lee – former Chief Scientist of the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and Army Research Office – as its new Chief Scientist. Dr. Lee will bring more than three decades of scientific leadership, technology commercialization expertise, and cross-sector collaboration experience to accelerate Genesis Systems’ mission of delivering sustainable, scalable solutions to global resource challenges.Led by a leadership team with deep experience in aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing and sustainability innovation, Genesis Systems is internationally recognized for pushing the boundaries of atmospheric water generation and integrated infrastructure systems critical to global resilience in the face of population growth, weather pattern changes, and resource scarcity.“On departure from the Army, I wanted to continue working on things that changed the world and helped people and no-fail missions,” says Dr. Lee. “Genesis Systems made a profound impression on me. They take on the hardest challenges, then deliver results. That’s the recipe to uplift and change the world.”Dr. Lee’s distinguished career in government science leadership spans over 20 years with the U.S. Army, where he directed multi-billion-dollar basic and applied research portfolios; spearheaded cutting-edge sensor, detection and protection technologies; and cultivated international partnerships with governments and academia. He is widely recognized for advancing groundbreaking defense and civilian technologies, from chemical and biological agent detection systems to environmental and conservation innovations.As Chief Scientist at the Army Research Laboratory and Army Research Office, Dr. Lee managed more than $500 million annually in research investments, overseeing over 2,000 grants and contracts worldwide. His initiatives led to the creation and commercialization of hundreds of technologies, benefiting both military operations and civilian markets.“We are deeply delighted to have Dr. Lee join our world-class team solving paradigm-shifting technical challenges,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, co-founder and CEO of Genesis Systems. “His proven record of leading transformational technical programs for the U.S. Army Research Labs is the perfect complement to Genesis Systems’ focus on technology leadership at the center of the water-food-energy nexus.”In addition to his military and research leadership, Dr. Lee founded and led international conservation and education organizations, including Conserve Africa Now, promoting economic development and cross-cultural education programs.Dr. Lee holds a Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry from Emory University and dual B.S. degrees in Biology and Chemistry from Millsaps College. He is also an Adjunct Professor at several universities including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Dr. Lee is the recipient of numerous national honors, including:● 2020 Tibbetts SBA Award for excellence in technology transfer and small business innovation● 2020 Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for public service in national security● 2011 Presidential Rank Award for sustained extraordinary accomplishments in federal serviceAbout Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems is a pioneering technology company focused on sustainable resource generation, including atmospheric water capture and climate-resilient infrastructure solutions. By leveraging advanced engineering, materials science, and systems integration, Genesis Systems delivers scalable, efficient technologies that meet urgent environmental and humanitarian needs worldwide. The company’s leadership team includes experts from aerospace, defense, and high-tech industries, united by the mission to solve the water-food-energy nexus and secure a more sustainable future.

