DEON HEALTH APPOINTS BRADLEY CASEMORE AS PRESIDENT, MICHIGAN MARKET

Brad Casemore joins Deon Health, a new and innovative company supporting families, communities, providers, and payers serving individuals with IDD.

Brad brings a proven record of leading complex Medicaid and dual eligible systems in Deon Health’s home state of Michigan.” — Shane Spotts, Founder and CEO

BURTCHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deon Health, a new and innovative company providing support for families, communities, providers, and payers serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that Bradley Casemore joined the organization effective August 18, 2025. In his new role, Bradley is responsible for Michigan specific Deon Health solutions, partnerships and operational successes.“Brad brings a proven record of leading complex Medicaid and dual eligible systems in Deon Health’s home state of Michigan” said Shane Spotts, Founder and CEO of Deon Health. “His depth of experience providing quality, integrated care, combined with aligned values positions us to thoughtfully scale our impact across the state and within local communities while keeping individuals and their loved ones at the center of our work. Having worked with Brad over the past several years, I can confidently say he will be unwavering in upholding Deon Health’s commitment to Michiganders with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Brad is a highly regarded and trusted healthcare leader whose insights have guided health improvements in policy and operations at the highest levels. Just before joining Deon Health, he served as CEO of Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health where he directed a $335 million portfolio that served more than 200,000 Medicaid eligibles across eight counties. There he initiated and achieved success in multiple innovations, pilots, and demonstrations including federal Block Grants, Medicaid-Medicare integrations, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, and statewide healthcare data analytics. He holds University of Michigan degrees in Health Services Administration and Social Work.Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed him to the Mental Health Diversion Council and the Opioids Task Force.Brad says “Throughout my career, I’ve remained committed to serving individuals with complex needs. My role with Deon Health empowers me to continue this mission, improving lives every day. Looking ahead, I’m focused on building impactful solutions with Community Mental Health Agencies, providers, Health Plans, Michigan’s executive and legislative branches and advocates to collaboratively design and install new solutions rooted in innovation, data, and compassion to achieve health equity for individuals in with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I care.”About Deon HealthDeon Health, a Michigan-based company established in 2024, is a pioneering healthcare organization transforming how care is delivered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through its Community Supported Care Model, Deon Health integrates clinical, behavioral, and HCBS services and supports to create a person-centered care experience grounded in individual choice and equity. Built in collaboration with the I/DD community, Deon Health’s mission is to give individuals with disabilities the power to live their best lives by transforming healthcare and community systems.For more information, visit www.deonhealth.com Media contact: rachel@deonhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.