Deon Health Announces Appointment of Joshua P. Boynton as Chief Strategy Officer

Industry Leader Josh Boynton Joins Deon Health

Industry leader Boynton joins Deon Health under Founder and CEO Shane Spotts, bringing additional Government Healthcare expertise as company grows nationally.

His deep expertise and passion for transforming care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be instrumental as we grow and expand our impact nationwide.” — Shane Spotts, Founder and CEO

MI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deon Health, a new and innovative company providing support for families, communities, providers, and payers serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities announced that Josh Boynton will join the organization effective June 1, 2025. In his new role, Josh will have responsibility for key strategic and growth initiatives and will serve on the senior leadership team.Josh brings three decades of seasoned executive leadership, strategic, and industry expertise in both the payer and provider space with a deep focus on, and expertise in serving, individuals with complex needs and navigating complex systems. As the founder and CEO of LifeShare, a national company supporting people with complex needs (which was acquired by Centene in 2014), Josh has been a pioneer in the self-determination movement, advocating for inclusive and meaningful community-based supports rooted in dignity and respect for people of all abilities. Most recently Josh was Senior Vice President at CareSource, a national nonprofit healthcare leader, and previously served as Executive Director for Aetna Medicaid.“Josh brings the kind of bold, mission-driven leadership that aligns perfectly with Deon Health’s vision,” said Shane Spotts, Founder and CEO of Deon Health. “His deep expertise and passion for transforming care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be instrumental as we grow and expand our impact nationwide.”"Deon Health’s bold commitment to reimagine I/DD service delivery and payment models is unrivaled and I'm excited to support the company's mission to transform how people of all abilities interact and navigate the complex healthcare ecosystem," said Boynton.About Deon HealthDeon Health, established in 2024, is a pioneering healthcare organization transforming how care is delivered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through its Community Supported Care Model, Deon Health integrates clinical, behavioral, and HCBS services and supports to create a person-centered care experience grounded in individual choice and equity. Built in collaboration with the I/DD community, Deon Health’s mission is to give individuals with disabilities the power to live their best lives by transforming healthcare and community systems.For more information, visit www.deonhealth.com

