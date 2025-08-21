Chicago Plastic Surgeons Debunk Liposuction Misconceptions

Dr. Brian Braithwaite and Dr. Lorri Cobbins dispel common myths about liposuction, a highly sought-after body contouring procedure.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While liposuction is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures today, there are still many misconceptions about this body contouring treatment. Dr. Brian Braithwaite and Dr. Lorri Cobbins, two board-certified plastic surgeons in Chicago , are setting the record straight, debunking common myths about liposuction to help patients make informed decisions about their body contouring options.Myth 1: Liposuction is a weight loss procedure.Liposuction is designed to target and remove stubborn pockets of fat that are resistant to diet and exercise. While it can result in a slimmer appearance, it is not intended for significant weight loss. Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins note that liposuction is often most effective for patients who are near their ideal weight but have localized fat deposits that don't respond to traditional weight loss methods. The procedure is intended for body contouring, not for large-scale weight reduction.Myth 2: Results are immediate.While liposuction can result in a more contoured physique, the full effects take time to become visible. Swelling and bruising are common after the procedure and may take several weeks to subside. Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins explain that those undergoing liposuction should be patient, as the final results generally take about three to six months to fully manifest, once swelling decreases and the skin adjusts to its new contours.Myth 3: Fat will appear elsewhere.A common misconception is that fat will simply move to other areas of the body after being removed. In reality, liposuction permanently removes fat cells from the treated areas. However, if a patient gains weight after surgery, the remaining fat cells in other parts of the body may enlarge. The key is maintaining a healthy lifestyle after the procedure. While the fat will not return to the treated areas, overall weight gain can still affect a patient’s appearance.Myth 4: Liposuction tightens loose skin.Liposuction does not tighten loose or sagging skin. For patients with excess skin, additional procedures such as a tummy tuck or lower body lift may be recommended. Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins emphasize that liposuction is a contouring procedure that removes fat, but it doesn’t address the elasticity of the skin. For those with loose skin, other surgeries can be considered in addition to liposuction.Myth 5: You can return to your normal routine right after liposuction.Although liposuction is generally less invasive than tummy tuck surgery, it still requires a recovery period. Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins note that healing times can vary, but patients are typically advised to wear a compression garment for several weeks to help reduce swelling and support the treated areas. Most individuals can resume normal activities within a few days to one week, though some may need additional time. Strenuous exercise and vigorous physical activity should be avoided for at least four weeks, or until a surgeon provides clearance, to ensure proper healing.About Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACSDr. Lorri Cobbins, the Immediate Past President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons, earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University, where she also received Distinction in Research. She completed a five-year residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Louisville Medical Center before pursuing formal training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Cobbins is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and holds memberships in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.About Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACSDr. Brian Braithwaite received his undergraduate degree at The University of Chicago, and his medical doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. After a surgical internship and a career as a flight surgeon in the United States Navy, he completed a General Surgery residency at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center. Dr. Braithwaite furthered his surgical training by completing a Plastic Surgery residency at The University of Louisville Medical Center. After his training, he served as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital, now known as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite are both available for interview upon request.For more information, visit aestheticinstitutechicago.com and facebook.com/plasticsurgeonschicago/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.aestheticinstitutechicago.com/news-room/chicago-plastic-surgeons-debunk-liposuction-misconceptions/ ###The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 West Randolph StreetChicago, IL 60661(312) 258-9100Rosemont Media

