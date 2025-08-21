Shaping the Future of Tech: Amar InfoTech Expands Global Reach in Cloud, AI, IoT, and TravelTech

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amar InfoTech, a global leader in digital transformation company , has announced a new wave of global deployments that showcase its expanding reach and expertise in key technology sectors.The company’s latest deployments span cloud migration, AI-powered automation, IoT platforms, travel technology APIs, and aviation software.These innovations underscore Amar InfoTech’s role as a trusted enterprise partner for organizations navigating large-scale digital transformation.11 Years of Trusted Aviation BillingAmar InfoTech continues to demonstrate leadership in aviation technology, celebrating 11 years of powering Aeronautical Billing Solutions for Civil Aviation Authorities across Africa.The system automates billing for air navigation services, integrating real-time flight data while ensuring ICAO compliance. Designed for seamless interoperability with airports and ATC systems, it reflects Amar InfoTech’s commitment to long-term, regulatory-compliant aviation software solutions.Beyond aeronautical billing, Amar InfoTech also provides airport billing solutions, ground handling management platforms, unmanned vehicle management, and drone operation systems, extending its expertise across the aviation technology ecosystem.IoT-Enabled ERP/CRM: Integrating Real-Time Data into Core Business PlatformsAmar InfoTech is advancing digital transformation with its IoT-enabled ERP and CRM development services, designed to help enterprises in India and worldwide integrate real-time data intelligence directly into core business platforms.By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, Amar InfoTech enables organizations to:● Monitor assets, devices, and operations through live IoT data streams● Automate workflows with data-driven decision triggers● Gain 360° customer and operational visibility● Improve efficiency with cloud-based scalability and analytics dashboardsThis new-generation ERP/CRM approach empowers businesses to achieve greater agility, predictive insights, and process optimization, making Amar InfoTech a key partner in IoT-driven enterprise modernization.IoT & Smart Asset MonitoringAmar InfoTech has introduced a real-time IoT-powered monitoring solution designed for asset tracking and environmental compliance across industries such as logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The platform integrates IoT sensors, cloud analytics, and Bluetooth-powered QTrace tracking to deliver end-to-end visibility.The system provides:● Environmental compliance monitoring (temperature, humidity, movement)● Instant alerts to prevent damage, spoilage, or downtime● Asset-level visibility across warehouses, fleets, and field operations● Regulatory-ready audit trails for compliance-driven industriesTo ensure reliability and scalability, Amar InfoTech incorporates popular industrial IoT sensors such as RFID tags, BLE beacons, Bluetooth trackers, and LoRaWAN-based devices. This makes it one of the most demand-driven IoT and asset management platforms in the market today.Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solutions enable enterprises to achieve real-time asset tracking, warehouse inventory management, and proximity-based monitoring.BLE beacons and Bluetooth tags enable businesses to reduce operational losses, improve supply chain visibility, and optimize equipment utilization.Amar InfoTech’s Bluetooth IoT gateway solutions connect multiple devices seamlessly, ensuring low power consumption, long-range connectivity, and scalable network management. These features make it ideal for industries that rely on smart warehouse management, fleet monitoring, and cold chain logistics tracking.By combining Bluetooth-enabled asset tracking with cloud-based dashboards and mobile alerts, Amar InfoTech delivers a future-ready IoT ecosystem. This empowers enterprises to achieve better traceability, cost efficiency, and intelligent decision-making in real time.Amar InfoTech’s IoT brand QTrace is recognized as QTrace - The Best IoT Development Company by GESIA (Gujarat Electronics & Software Industries Association), validating its leadership in innovative Bluetooth and IoT solutions.Conversational AI for eCommerceAmar InfoTech has strengthened its eCommerce portfolio with AI-driven chatbot agents designed to cut support loads and improve customer engagement.These agents:● Reduce support tickets by up to 60%● Provide multilingual real-time assistance● Increase cart conversions through behavioral insights● Deploy seamlessly on Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and custom platformsThe solution enables online retailers to scale customer service while enhancing shopping experiences.TravelTech: Direct Google Hotel & Flight Center IntegrationAmar InfoTech expanded its travel solutions with a new OTA-ready booking engine integrated with Google Hotel Center and Google Flight Center.Key benefits include:● Real-time pricing and availability sync● Direct listing visibility on Google Travel Search● Improved conversions for travel agencies and aggregatorsThis positions Amar InfoTech as a leading provider of next-generation travel API integration and booking technology. The company has also delivered successful integrations with Amadeus, Travelport, Hotelbeds, RateGain, and other global travel platforms, offering end-to-end digital solutions for the travel industry.In addition, Amar InfoTech provides a complete travel technology suite, including flight booking systems, car rental booking engines, hotel extranets, channel managers, and B2B/B2C OTA platforms, enabling agencies and tour operators to run fully connected, automated travel businesses.AI Development Company India: Smart Agents in ManufacturingAmar InfoTech’s deployment of AI agents in manufacturing plants showcases the company’s growing expertise as a leading AI development company in India, driving the future of Industry 4.0 automation.The solution enables:● Predictive maintenance to reduce downtime● Real-time machine monitoring● Workflow optimization with AI-driven insights● Interactive dashboards for actionable decision-makingBy enhancing efficiency and minimizing manual intervention, Amar InfoTech’s AI-powered industrial solutions deliver measurable gains, ensuring clients achieve sustainable growth and operational resilience.About Amar InfoTechAmar InfoTech is a global technology solutions provider with deep expertise in cloud migration, AI development, IoT platforms, aviation billing, and travel APIs.The company has a proven track record in enterprise software development, delivering secure and scalable solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.From mission-critical deployments to regulatory-compliant platforms, Amar InfoTech enables clients to achieve operational excellence, compliance, and growth at scale.By combining innovation with reliability, Amar InfoTech continues to help businesses worldwide embrace a digital-first future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.