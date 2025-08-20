Nickel Institute’s third annual Battery Day to be held 27 August

NI Battery Day 2025 Nickel Institute

Following the success of its two previous editions, the Nickel Institute is pleased to announce that the third Battery Day will take place on 27 August 2025.

We have an exceptional line-up of speakers again this year, making Battery Day a ‘must attend’ event for anyone involved or interested in the battery supply chain” — Dr. Parvin Adeli, Conference Chair

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery Day brings together stakeholders from various segments of the supply chain: metals and mining, battery and automotive industry, government, academia, and finance.You will hear directly from leading experts in the battery sector who will cover a blend of topics including the nickel markets, supply chain, cathode and automotive technology and recycling. Don’t miss your opportunity to get the latest developments from the major global players in the industry!Battery Day is an online event with virtual networking opportunities and will run from 08.30 – 12.35 Toronto time (EDT)/ 14.30-18.35 Brussels time (CET).Dr. Parvin Adeli, the conference chair said, “We have an exceptional line-up of speakers again this year, making Battery Day a ‘must attend’ event for anyone involved or interested in the battery supply chain.”For the full program and to register for the event which is free of charge, please visit the Nickel Institute website Practical information about Battery Day• Free event• Hosted on Zoom• Time: 08:30am – 12:35pm ET (Toronto); 14.30-18.35 CET (Brussels)About the Nickel Institute:The Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to advocate for the responsible supply of nickel and the sustainable development of the nickel industry.The NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel and batteries, and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation.Through our science division NiPERA Inc., we also undertake leading-edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. The NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America.

