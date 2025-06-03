Anne Oxley, Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Brazilian Nickel, to chair the Nickel Institute

Anne Oxley, Founder and CTO, Brazilian Nickel, has been elected Chairperson of the Nickel Institute

Anne Oxley, Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Brazilian Nickel succeeds Øivind Stenstad, Glencore

Nickel plays a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon future, and I look forward to working closely with the entire team at the Nickel Institute to help drive this transformation forward” — Anne Oxley, Chairperson of the Nickel Institute

TORONTO, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nickel Institute, the global association of the leading nickel producers, is pleased to announce that Anne Oxley has today been elected Chairperson by its Board of Directors. Anne succeeds Øivind Stenstad, Vice President HSEC, Glencore Nickel who has completed his mandate.Anne is the co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Brazilian Nickel, a company with sustainability and ethical principles at the forefront of its agenda. Anne brings over 30 years’ experience in the natural resource sector and has been working in nickel and cobalt since 2003.Her appointment as Chairperson is for a one-year term, renewable for a second year.Commenting on her new role, Anne Oxley said, “It is a great honor to be elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Nickel Institute, the global association representing responsible nickel production and promoting the sustainable growth of our industry. Nickel plays a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon future, and I look forward to working closely with Veronique and the entire team at the Nickel Institute to help drive this transformation forward”.Nickel Institute President, Dr. Veronique Steukers thanked outgoing Chairperson, Øivind Stenstad, saying, “Øivind has been an outstanding chairperson of the Nickel Institute and we are immensely grateful for his leadership and support of the Institute over the past two years. We are happy that we will continue to benefit from his advice as a Board member.”Welcoming Anne Oxley to the role, she said, “Anne is a highly valued member of the Nickel Institute Board of Directors, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside her as we guide the Institute’s work. Her extensive experience and insight will bring a fresh perspective as we deepen our support for the responsible supply of nickel and the sustainable development of the nickel industry.”About the Nickel Institute:The Nickel Institute is the association of leading nickel producers. Its mission is to advocate for the responsible supply of nickel and sustainable development of the nickel industry.About Brazilian Nickel:Brazilian Nickel is a company with sustainability and ethical principles at the forefront of its Agenda. Its flagship Piauí Nickel Project is a nickel heap leach which produced its first intermediate products in 2022. Heap leaching is a low cost and inherently low carbon footprint process and BRN is looking at innovative ways to reduce the project carbon footprint even further with the vision of being carbon negative The Piauí site was awarded the Nickel Mark in May 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.