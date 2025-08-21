Pioneering Brilliance. The P-series: Redefinded

P-Series Features P-Series Family P7R Outdoor P5R Pro

Ledlenser rethinks its legendary P-series and launches powerful torches for those who push boundaries and dare to think ahead

Torches are where it all started at Ledlenser. That’s why the P-series is at the very heart of our portfolio” — Peter Bahner, Product Manager At Ledlenser

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the launch of the P-Series in its fourth generation, Ledlenser redefines modern torches yet again: with brilliant clarity, intuitive control, and usage of 75% recycled aluminium across the whole range. Whether you're working on a construction site, exploring the outdoors, or just need a reliable everyday companion – the new P-Series delivers trusted light when and where it matters most.“Torches are where it all started at Ledlenser. That’s why the P-series is at the very heart of our portfolio," says Peter Bahner, product manager at Ledlenser. “With the new P-series, we’re honouring our roots while making the products significantly easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Our main goal was to create torches that are not only more intuitive but also more sustainable. The result: 16 models from ultra compact keychain and pocket lights to high-performance torches and professional grade search lights – all equipped with the best-in-class Advanced Focus System. Another standout feature: All aluminium components are made from at least 75% recycled material – without compromising durability or quality.P7R and P21R: Flagship Models of the New P-SeriesAmong the highlights of the new P-Series, two models stand out as true heroes: the P7R and the P21R. Both are designed to deliver exceptional brightness and intuitive handling – perfectly suited for users who demand more from their torch.P7R – An Icon of Light, RedefinedThe P7R is a powerful evolution of a Ledlenser favourite. It takes everything users love about the original and enhances it with brighter output, smarterhandling, and a more intuitive interface. Thanks to the newly developed Mode Select Ring, switching between light modes, activating the transport lock, or accessing the USB-C charging port is faster and easier than ever – even in the dark or with gloves on.“While our customers appreciate the wide range of functions in our lights, many ask for better usability,” says Bahner. “That’s why we introduced the Mode Select Ring – a game changer for intuitive control in our most advanced models.”The Mode Select Ring is also featured in other top-tier models such as the P7R Pro, P18R, P21R, and the Signature range, making these torches easier and more efficient to operate in any situation.P21R – Professional-grade lighting for extreme conditionsNeed to light up large areas like tunnels or construction sites? The P21R takes performance to the next level. As the most powerful model in theseries, it delivers immense brightness and reach – with user focused features designed for real world conditions. Just like the P18R and P18R Signature, the P21R is equipped with the innovative One Touch Focus. A single thumb movement is all it takes to adjust the beam from floodlight to spotlight. No need for two hands. No interruptions. And of course, staying true to the Ledlenser legacy, it includes the trusted Advanced Focus System – so users can rely on seamless transitions and optimized light for every task.The Most Sustainable Ledlenser Series EverThe new P-Series marks a major milestone in the Ledlenser sustainability journey – without compromising the performance or quality that users rely on. All aluminium components in the torch housings are made from at least 75% recycled aluminum.The production of aluminum from raw ore is one of the most energy intensive processes in the entire value chain – and contributes to the largest share of the product’s carbon footprint. By switching to recycled aluminum, energy consumption is reduced by up to 95%, and CO₂ emissions decrease by around 96.4% per ton.This conscious material choice significantly reduces the need for raw material extraction and helps preserve natural resources – all while ensuring the same robustness, durability and high-end quality Ledlenser is known for.Combined with the space saving, 100% recyclable cardboard packaging, every P-Series model makes a clear statement: Choosing advanced lighting goes hand in hand with contributing to sustainability.Which P-Series model is right for you?Whether you need a simple everyday torch or a high-performance tool for demanding environments, the P-Series is the perfect fit. Here's your quick guide:Rechargeable TorchesFor those who want reliable performance and sustainable power, the rechargeable models offer USB-C charging convenience and long run times.From ultra-portable companions to high lumen powerhouses, these torches are ideal for users who want modern features in a compact and durable design.P2R–P5R (from £38.95): Lightweight, pocket-sized and equipped with Dual Power Source technology – use either a rechargeable battery or disposable alkaline batteries for maximum flexibility.P6R and P7R (from £109.00): Refreshed versions of a legend – brighter, more efficient, and easier to use thanks to the new Mode Select Ring.P18R & P21R (from £349.95): The heavy hitters of the range – high performance torches and searchlights designed for vast spaces and challenging scenarios.Rechargeable Pro RangeWhen reliability and brightness aren’t just preferences but requirements, the Pro models deliver. They’re designed for professional users who work in tough environments and need gear that performs under pressure – with enhanced colour rendering, extended accessory scope, and superior durability.P5R Pro (£99.95): Compact and rugged – ideal for precision tasks, repairs or fieldwork.P7R Pro (£159.95): Exceptionally bright, robust and up to any challenge – great for illuminating large work areas like tunnels or construction sites.Non-rechargeable Torches:If you're looking for a no-fuss torch that just works – no charging, no complications – the alkaline powered P-Series models are your go to choice. These lights are especially suited for occasional users, those working in remote areas without access to power, or anyone who prefers the simplicity of replaceable batteries.P3 (£26.95): A compact keyring light that punches well above its size – perfect for bags, pockets, glove compartments or quick access.P4 (£34.95): Slim and lightweight pocket torch – ideal for shirt pockets or inspection work.P5 (£54.95): A solid all-rounder for daily tasks – compact, affordable and efficient.P7 (£84.95): The iconic Ledlenser model with high performance in classic form – still a fan favorite for good reason.P-Series Signature: The ultimate edition. Exclusively online.Crafted for true enthusiasts, collectors and Ledlenser fans, the Signature models have a higher lumens output, a range of accessories in box and come with an exclusive design. “For Ledlenser fans our Signature series is the real deal: Charcoal coloured housings, a sleek and modern surface structure and brighter than ever,” Bahner summarizes. Available exclusively from Ledlenser direct via our website.P7R Signature: Highest lumen output, precise control, and professional grade lighting experience.P18R Signature: The flagship in the lineup – equipped with One-Touch Focus, Mode Select Ring, and a beam designed for the extraordinary.The new P-series is available from the Ledlenser website and at specialist retailers.About LedlenserLedlenser is one of the world market leaders for portable light. The company has made a name for itself as a true LED pioneer and LED torch manufacturer since 2000. Head Torches and torches as well as lanterns and work lights are part of the light specialist’s portfolio. German engineering and design, a seven-year warranty upon registration and a variety of revolutionary technologies make the award winning Ledlenser products powerful companions – and indispensable in everyday life, for sport or at work.More information on Ledlenser: www.ledlenser.co.uk

