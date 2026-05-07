Ledlenser Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation with Limited Anniversary Collection

Ledlenser P7R Ledlenser H8R Ledlenser T²

Three iconic products return in an exclusive Dark Blue colorway with a special 25-year warranty

This anniversary range celebrates some of the products that have shaped our brand over the years while continuing to deliver the reliability and performance Ledlenser is known for today.” — Ludwig Zech, Global Head of Product at Ledlenser

UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledlenser celebrates 25 years of portable lighting innovation with the launch of a limited anniversary collection, featuring three of its most iconic products: the P7R torch, H8R headlamp, and T2 tactical torch.The collection pays tribute to the brand’s journey since the launch of its first torch, the Photon Pump V8. Over the past two and a half decades, the Solingen-based company has established itself as one of the global leaders in portable LED lighting, known for combining German engineering with performance-driven innovation.“When we launched the V8 about 25 years ago, we had no idea what was still in store for us,” said Ludwig Zech, Global Head of Product at Ledlenser. “This anniversary range celebrates some of the products that have shaped our brand over the years while continuing to deliver the reliability and performance Ledlenser is known for today.”Each model of the anniversary collection includes an exclusive 25-year warranty and will come in a limited Dark Blue colorway. The P7R and the H8R models will also include extra rechargeable batteries for extended runtime and convenience.1.P7R: The Iconic Everyday TorchOne of Ledlenser’s most recognisable products, the P7R remains a standout in the brand’s torch lineup. Recently relaunched as part of the 2025 P-series, the updated model delivers powerful light output alongside Ledlenser’s signature focus technology, allowing users to easily adapt the beam to different environments.2. H8R: A Versatile Headlamp FavoriteThe H8R continues to be one of Ledlenser’s most popular headlamps, trusted across outdoor, DIY, and professional use. Equipped with the brand’s Advanced Focus System, the updated version now features USB-C charging for improved everyday usability.3. T2: Compact, Tactical, and ReliableCompact yet powerful, the T2 tactical torch reflects Ledlenser’s long-standing heritage in high-performance LED lighting. Built for straightforward operation via its end cap switch, the T2 is suited for professional use, outdoor activities, and rural spotting applications.The Ledlenser 25th Anniversary Collection is available now through the Ledlenser webshop and selected specialist retailers.About LedlenserLedlenser is one of the world market leaders for portable light. The company has made a name for itself as a true LED pioneer and LED torch manufacturer since 2000. Headlamps and torches as well as lanterns and work lights are part of the light specialist’s portfolio. German engineering and design, a seven-year warranty on registration and a variety of revolutionary technologies make the award winning Ledlenser products powerful companions – and indispensable in everyday life, for sport or at work.More information on Ledlenser: www.ledlenser.co.uk Media Contact

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