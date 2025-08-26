povo to begin offering “Japan SIM” online, a data-only eSIM for foreign travelers with unlimited data options

CHIYODA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDDI has announced that “Japan SIM,” a data-only eSIM specifically for foreign travelers to Japan, will be available online starting August 28, 2025. Travelers can apply for service online and download the eSIM (embedded SIM card) profile while preparing for their trip, allowing smooth access to povo2.0 services immediately upon landing in Japan.

Since launching in July of this year, “Japan SIM” has been made available at roughly 14,600 Lawson locations nationwide. It can be purchased with cash at the register and there are a number of plans to choose from to suit each customer’s specific needs, making it a popular choice for foreign travelers looking for an eSIM. It will soon be made available online, allowing customers to apply before coming to Japan.

There are ten plans available, including fixed and unlimited data options, allowing customers to find a plan that suits their needs in terms of data usage and length of stay.

To celebrate the launch of online applications, new customers registering for povo2.0 service through “Japan SIM” can receive a code for “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note).

The goal of the “Japan SIM” service is to help all travelers have a comfortable and fulfilling experience in Japan.

■ ”Japan SIM” Online Version Toppings

(Plan Name, Price)

- Data Top-up 1GB (3 Days): ¥300

- Data Top-up 3GB (3 Days): ¥600

- Data Top-up 5GB (5 Days): ¥900

- Data Top-up 10GB (7 Days): ¥1,430

- Data Top-up 10GB (15 Days): ¥1,750

- Data Top-up 20GB (30 Days): ¥2,700

- Unlimited Data (2 Hours) (note): ¥190

- Unlimited Data (6 Hours) (note): ¥260

- Unlimited Data (24 Hours) (note): ¥660

- Unlimited Data (3 Days) (note): ¥1,540

* Plans subject to change.

“Japan SIM” purchased from Lawson stores have different topping options.



■ New Customer Special

(Details)

- New customers can receive “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note) by entering the promo code.

(Period of Eligibility)

- August 28, 2025 – end date undetermined

* Details of the end date will be posted separately to the website.

■ ”Japan eSIM” Guide

Details can be found here: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/online/

(note) Speed may be limited due to network congestion.

* Except when stated otherwise, the prices above include tax.

