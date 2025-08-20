Correctional Services hosts certificate ceremony for 22 young beneficiaries at King William’s Town, 21 Aug

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will host a certificate ceremony on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at Mzintshane Great Place, King William’s Town, where 22 young community members will be awarded certificates after completing the New Venture Creation Skills Programme.

The ceremony will be presided over by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.

This initiative demonstrates the Department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leaders and communities in advancing socio-economic development. The programme was delivered by Human Capital Learning Solution (HCLS) and funded by the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA), under the framework of an existing Memorandum of Understanding with the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.

The 22 beneficiaries of this programme are from the Mzintshane community, and the skills acquired will empower them to participate meaningfully in the economy.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Mzintshane Great Place, King William’s Town

