Deputy President Paul Mashatile chairs Human Resource Development Council meeting, 21 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), will on Thursday, 21 August 2025, convene and chair the meeting of the HRDC scheduled to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

The HRDC is a multi-stakeholder advisory body comprising government, business, labour, and civil society, tasked with the mandate of advising the government on matters related to developing the skills and human potential of all South Africans, as well as coordinating human resource development efforts across the country.

With the recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from Stats SA painting a grim picture on the unemployment rate in South Africa, the HRDC is expected to receive a presentation from The Presidency and Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator on interventions made to reduce youth unemployment in particular by 10–20% by 2030, through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention Programme.

The Council will also receive a presentation from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on their interventions and programmes aimed at curbing youth unemployment, as well as presentations on a coordinated digital ecosystem designed to connect the supply and demand of digital skills in the country.

Furthermore, the meeting will take note of and approve the HRDC’s stakeholder mapping to ensure stronger linkages between provincial HRD structures and Council on how the Council will engage with provinces going forward, including guidelines and regulations for the day-to-day functioning of the Council and its governance structures.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Time: 9h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to confirm their attendance for accreditation purposes by end of business on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.:

Bongani Majola (Presidency)

Cell: 082 339 1993

Lesley Makhubele (HRDC)

Cell: 073 692 9100

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

