My Food Service License Launches SafeBites©: A Dynamic Food Safety Blog

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Food Service License , an industry leader in accessible, online food safety training and certification , today announces the launch of SafeBites© , a new blog designed to equip professional kitchens and home cooks alike with the latest insights, best practices, and regulatory guidance.SafeBites© delivers weekly, expert‐driven content on critical topics from calibrating your food thermometer and mastering pest control to optimizing staff workflows and safeguarding delivery operations in the digital age.“SafeBites© represents the next evolution of our commitment to making food safety simple, engaging, and actionable,” said Chris Viso, Director of My Food Service License. “By offering free, authoritative guidance alongside our best-in-class food safety training and certification programs, we’re empowering culinary professionals and enthusiasts to deliver excellence on every plate.”Since its founding in 2016, My Food Service License has earned a reputation for exceptional online proctored exams, seamless compatibility, and a robust curriculum that meets and often exceeds local and federal food‐safety requirements. With thousands of certifications issued nationwide, the company continues to set the standard for reliability, innovation, and learner satisfaction.SafeBites© amplifies that legacy by offering:Insightful how-to articlesPractical checklists and troubleshooting guides for real-world kitchen challengesStep-by-step breakdowns of emerging regulations and emerging industry technologiesInteractive infographics and resources to support certification prepReaders can explore the full archive of SafeBites© at https://myfoodservicelicense.com/blogs/safebites-food-safety-blog and subscribe for email alerts on new content.About My Food Service LicenseMy Food Service License is a leading provider of online food safety certification and training solutions. Since 2016, the company has delivered rigorous, user-friendly courses and proctored exams to tens of thousands of food‐service professionals and enthusiasts. With an unwavering focus on innovation and compliance, My Food Service License helps businesses and individuals maintain the highest standards of public health and operational excellence.

