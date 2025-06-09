My Food Service License Expands Accessibility with Spanish-Language Food Protection Manager Training Course

My Food Service License

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Food Service License Expands Accessibility with Spanish-Language Food Protection Manager Training CourseMy Food Service License is proud to announce the launch of its Spanish-language Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) training course, a 100% online program designed to enhance food safety knowledge for food industry professionals.Who Can Benefit?This course is tailored for a wide range of food service professionals, including:Food service managers, cooks, and chefsCatering businesses, food trucks, daycare centers, and school lunchroomsCottage food operations, hospitals, and fast-food establishmentsQuick-service restaurants, business owners, and moreCourse Features & BenefitsThe CFPM course provides: ✅ Expert food safety training videos and materials ✅ Practice quizzes and an exam preparation guide ✅ A self-paced learning experience—accessible 24/7 from any deviceWhy Choose My Food Service License?My Food Service License is the only provider offering 100% online, on-demand live exam proctoring , available 24/7 without any scheduling required, making certification more convenient than ever.Additionally, the Food Protection Manager exam is ANSI-accredited and recognized in most U.S. states, where a Certified Food Protection Manager is required to be on-site whenever food is produced or served.The Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) certification —commonly known as Food Safety Manager, PIC Manager, Food Sanitation Manager, FSSMC, and more—is a critical credential for anyone responsible for safe food handling. The food protection manager certification ensures that professionals have the knowledge needed to protect public health and prevent foodborne illnesses.The Urgent Need for Food Safety TrainingAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48 million people in the U.S. experience foodborne illnesses each year, with 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. This program helps reduce those risks by educating food service professionals on best practices for handling and preparing food safely.Enroll TodayEmpowering professionals and protecting public health, My Food Service License is committed to making high-quality food safety training accessible to all.For more information and to enroll,visit www.MyFoodServiceLicense.com

