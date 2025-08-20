Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,001 in the last 365 days.

OSHA extends comment period on proposal removing remaining COVID-19 emergency temporary standard requirements

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration today announced a 60-day extension of the comment period on its proposed rule to remove the remaining requirements of its emergency temporary standard for occupational exposure to COVID-19, which called for certain health care employers to protect workers in health care settings from exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. The proposal would remove recordkeeping and reporting requirements imposed on covered health care employers related to health care workers with COVID-19. The comment period, originally scheduled to end Sept. 2, will now end Nov. 1. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSHA extends comment period on proposal removing remaining COVID-19 emergency temporary standard requirements

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more