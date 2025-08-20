OSHA extends comment period on proposal removing remaining COVID-19 emergency temporary standard requirements

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration today announced a 60-day extension of the comment period on its proposed rule to remove the remaining requirements of its emergency temporary standard for occupational exposure to COVID-19, which called for certain health care employers to protect workers in health care settings from exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. The proposal would remove recordkeeping and reporting requirements imposed on covered health care employers related to health care workers with COVID-19. The comment period, originally scheduled to end Sept. 2, will now end Nov. 1.

