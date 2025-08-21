AISOC Named Finalist in Technology Excellence at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025

AISOC team exhibits the world’s first security operations centre platform.

BIRMINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AISOC is proud to announce it has been shortlisted as a finalist at the UK IT Industry Awards 2025 , in the prestigious category of Technology Excellence – AI Innovation of the Year.This recognition highlights AISOC’s groundbreaking approach to embedding artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent orchestration into the heart of cybersecurity operations.The UK IT Industry Awards celebrate innovation, best practices, and outstanding contributions to the UK’s technology landscape.Being named a finalist underscores AISOC’s commitment to redefining how organisations detect, analyse, and respond to today’s complex and fast-moving cyber threats.Tom Allen, Editor, Computing, said:“Congratulations to AISOC on being named as a finalist for the UK IT Industry Awards. Reaching the shortlist is an impressive achievement in the face of stiff competition, especially this year when the market is changing so quickly.” Ian Vickers , CEO of AISOC, commented:“Saying that we are happy is a massive understatement. We know how prestigious the UK IT Industry Awards are and so to be a finalist for AI Innovation of the Year is overwhelming.”About AISOC______________AISOC (Artificial Intelligence Security Operations Centre) represents a transformative shift in cybersecurity by embedding AI, automation, and intelligent orchestration into the heart of Security Operations Centre (SOC) environments. In an era where cyber threats are increasingly complex, persistent, and fast-moving, AISOC delivers a scalable, autonomous platform that revolutionises traditional security operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.