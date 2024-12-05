METCLOUD Appoints Lord Darren Mott OBE as Non-Executive Director

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- METCLOUD is excited to announce the appointment of Lord Darren Mott OBE as Non-Executive Director.Lord Mott brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be invaluable as we continue our mission to revolutionise the Secure Sovereign Cloud market nationally and Internationally.Lord Mott’s exceptional leadership skills and strategic insight will support our ambitious growth plans within key sectors such as Critical National Infrastructure and Defence.Secure Sovereign Cloud empowers nations and organisations with greater control, security, and compliance over their data while supporting local innovation and safeguarding against international legal and geopolitical risks. As data continues to grow in value, the importance of sovereign cloud solutions will only increase, especially in sectors handling critical or sensitive information.“I am very excited to join METCLOUD at this important period of their growth and expansion. Sovereign Cloud Services will become increasingly essential for Governments and organisations in the UK and across the globe. Digital transformation, AI, data governance, and regulatory compliance ensures that data is stored, processed, and managed in compliance with specific legal, regulatory, and ethical standards of a particular country or region.” Lord Mott

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.