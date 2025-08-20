The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Asthma Treatment Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $28.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Asthma Treatment Market Through 2025?

The market size for asthma treatment has experienced consistent growth over the past few years. The size is projected to rise from $22.69 billion in 2024 to $23.75 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include increased urbanization and air pollution, a surge in the usage of inhalers and nebulizers, an expansion of healthcare access in developing economies, a rise in awareness and diagnoses, and higher exposure to allergens.

In the coming years, the market for asthma treatment is projected to experience consistent expansion, with predictions estimating it will reach $28.27 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth throughout the project period can be accredited to a surge in focus on specialized asthma treatments, an increase in the use of biologics and monoclonal antibodies, an escalation in funding for research and development on respiratory drugs, a rise in the application of telehealth and digital tools in managing asthma, as well as a boost in government initiatives geared towards chronic respiratory care. Notable trends during this forecast period consist of progress in biologic therapies aimed at severe asthma, the advent of technologically advanced inhalers with tracking capabilities, the evolution of personalized medicine strategies, breakthroughs in drug-delivery technologies, and the improvement of AI-driven platforms for managing asthma.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Asthma Treatment Market?

The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders is anticipated to drive the expansion of the asthma treatment market in the future. Respiratory disorders, which include conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and asthma, are diseases that impact the lungs and breathing. Air pollution is a major contributor to these disorders, as irritants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides inflame the airways, causing breathing troubles and potentially instigating or exacerbating conditions like asthma. The rising number of these disorders increases the demand for asthma treatment, managed through medication, inhalers, and lifestyle adjustments aimed at controlling symptoms and inflammation. For example, the National Library of Medicine, a US-based national library, projected in December 2023 that by 2050, COPD cases in low- and middle-income countries will more than double those in high-income countries. The leading increase is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, with a 59% spike, becoming the global leader in COPD prevalence and cases by 2040. Consequently, the escalating rate of respiratory disorders is fuelling the growth of the asthma treatment market.

Which Players Dominate The Asthma Treatment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Asthma Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Asthma Treatment Market?

Leading firms in the asthma treatment market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like anti-inflammatory rescue inhalers that provide not just rapid relief from symptoms but also address the root cause, which is airway inflammation in asthma patients. Anti-inflammatory rescue inhalers are essentially inhalers that work twofold by providing immediate relief from asthma symptoms while simultaneously battling airway inflammation during an asthma flare-up. For example, AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical corporation from the UK, introduced the groundbreaking asthma inhaler AIRSUPRA (albuterol/budesonide) in January 2024. This novel inhaler is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose combination inhaler of albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA), and budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), designed specifically as a rescue medication for asthma. It not only offers prompt bronchodilation but also targets airway inflammation during flare-ups, effectively dealing with both symptoms and the inflammation at their core in a single use. This inhaler is meant for patients 18 years and older, promoting better overall control of asthma while reducing dependence on separate controller medications.

Global Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The asthma treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Long-Term Control Medications, Quick-Relief Medications

2) By Device Type: Inhalers, Dry Powder, Metered Dose, Soft Mist Nebulizers

3) By Drug Class: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABA), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA), Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Leukotriene Modifiers, Immunomodulators, Combination Drugs, Other Drug Class

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Long-Term Control Medications: Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA), Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists (LTRA), Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMA), Methylxanthines, Biologics

2) By Quick-Relief Medications: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABA), Systemic Corticosteroids, Anticholinergics

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Asthma Treatment Market?

In the 2025 Asthma Treatment Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region in the prior year, with Asia-Pacific predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

