Fetal Bovine Serum Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1.31 Billion by 2029

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Big Is The Fetal Bovine Serum Market In 2025?

The growth of the fetal bovine serum market has been constant over the years. The market size is projected to increase from $1.02 billion in 2024 to $1.06 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%. The historical growth is induced by the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, an increase in cell-based therapies, as well as the need for quality and consistency.

The market size for fetal bovine serum is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to ""$1.31 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Key drivers for growth during the prediction period include rising acceptance of cell therapies, the introduction of cutting-edge therapeutics, emphasis on animal-free alternatives, and strategic alliances between suppliers and customers. Prevailing trends in the forecast period encapsulate focus on quality and traceability, global collaborations and partnerships, strategic mergers and acquisitions, customizable fetal bovine serum merchandise, regulatory adherence, and ethically sourced products.

Download a free sample of the fetal bovine serum market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4109&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

The surge in biopharmaceuticals demand is anticipated to propel the expansion of the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period. Biopharmaceuticals are medicinal commodities sourced from biological elements like animals, humans, and microorganisms using biotechnological applications. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is extensively relied upon as a replacement for animal cell culture media. Various stakeholders like pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, and researchers heavily depend on FBS for their cell culture necessities in biologics research. In 2022, ProClinical Limited, a lifesciences service and consulting enterprise based in the UK, reported an 11% YOY rise in sales for their pharmaceuticals and vaccines segments, totalling to US$36.15mn. Consequently, the escalating demand for biopharmaceuticals fuels the development of the fetal bovine serum market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fetal Bovine Serum Industry?

Major players in the Fetal Bovine Serum include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Corning Incorporated

• Cytiva

• VWR International

• Sartorius AG

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Atlas Biologicals Inc.

• R&D Systems Inc.

• Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fetal Bovine Serum Market In The Globe?

There is a growing trend of enhanced partnerships between corporations and research institutions in the fetal bovine serum market. These collaborations are geared towards augmenting production abilities, widening market presence, and fostering new product development. An exemplary case would be that of GE Healthcare based in the US joining hands with New Zealand's Oritain to develop a distinctive test that can verify the source country of fetal bovine serum (FBS). This becomes a valuable asset for biomanufacturing firms, as FBS used across varying countries presents differing levels of virus contamination risks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fetal Bovine Serum Market Report?

The fetal bovine serum market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, Other Products

2) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human And Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Research And Academic Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Charcoal Stripped: Standard Charcoal Stripped FBS, Heat-Inactivated Charcoal Stripped FBS

2) By Chromatographic: Ion Exchange Chromatography Purified FBS, Affinity Chromatography Purified FBS

3) By Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum: Standard Dialyzed FBS, Heat-Inactivated Dialyzed FBS

4) By Exosome Depleted: Standard Exosome Depleted FBS, Heat-Inactivated Exosome Depleted FBS

5) By Stem Cell: Stem Cell Grade FBS, Knockout Serum Replacement

6) By Other Products: Serum from Specific Animal Breeds, Custom-Processed FBS

View the full fetal bovine serum market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-bovine-serum-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fetal Bovine Serum Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held dominance in the fetal bovine serum market. The highest expansion rate was observed in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast duration. The market report for fetal bovine serum comprises regions - North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dialysis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-and-neonatal-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.