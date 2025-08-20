The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Asthma Disease Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $31.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Asthma Disease Market?

The size of the asthma disease market has seen vigorous growth in the recent past. A further increase is forecasted, with the market set to climb from $24.63 billion in 2024 to $25.93 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The upward trend during the past period can be ascribed to several factors, including the escalating incidence of asthma in urbanite groups, heightened levels of air pollution in industrially developed regions, growth in awareness concerning asthma symptoms and diagnosis procedures, enhanced application of corticosteroids and bronchodilators, and better access to healthcare in emerging economies.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion in the asthma disease market in the years ahead. By 2029, the sector expects a surge up to $31.56 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Influencing the projected growth are factors like the larger acceptance of biologics in the treatment of severe asthma, increasing preference for personalized medication, rising investment in asthma related research, amplified use of digital health systems and remote monitoring, and the growth of telemedicine services targeted at managing asthma. Key trends for the forecast period encompass progress in biologic therapies indicated for severe asthma, the evolution of inhaler technologies integrated with smart functionalities, the creation of AI-fueled asthma monitoring tools, innovation in customizing treatment strategies for asthma, and the invention of digital health infrastructure for remote asthma management.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Asthma Disease Global Market Growth?

The surge in cases of respiratory conditions is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the asthma disease market. Respiratory conditions encompass a variety of lung and breathing-related disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and asthma. Particles and nitrogen oxides that inflame and irritate the airways are increasing the prevalence of these disorders, causing difficulty in breathing and exacerbating conditions like asthma. These diseases can lead to inflammation and transformation of the airways, which activate or intensify asthma symptoms. For instance, the National Library of Medicine, a U.S.-based institution, noted in December 2023 that COPD cases in low- and middle-income nations are predicted to surpass those in high-income countries by 2050, with an expected global increase of 59% in sub-Saharan Africa leading in COPD prevalence and cases by 2040. Consequently, the increasing instances of respiratory disorders are boosting the expansion of the asthma disease market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Asthma Disease Market?

Major players in the Asthma Disease Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Asthma Disease Market?

Major players in the asthma disease market are channeling their efforts into developing solutions like monoclonal antibody therapies to improve treatment effectiveness and patient results. This type of therapy uses proteins created in a lab to simulate the immune system's ability to combat harmful pathogens with enhanced precision, significantly improving the management of chronic conditions, including asthma. For instance, in June 2022, the US-based medical research organization, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), initiated the PANDA trial (preventing asthma in high-risk kids), which explores the utilization of the monoclonal antibody dupilumab for asthma treatment in urban adolescents. The PANDA trial is a Phase 2, randomized, and placebo-controlled study that examines dupilumab in approximately 240 children aged 6–17, who suffer from poorly regulated, type 2 inflammation, severe allergic asthma and reside in low-income urban areas. The participants receive injections under the skin every fortnight for a year, alongside routine asthma care, with a 2:1 randomization to dupilumab or a placebo. The trial goes further to include mechanistic investigations using nasal swabs and blood samples to investigate gene expression, especially during respiratory viral infections, with the aim to better comprehend the molecular trajectories of asthma episodes and the response to treatment in this high-risk pediatric group.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Asthma Disease Market Report?

The asthma disease market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Controller Medications, Rescue Medications, Biologics, Combination Therapy

2) By Cause Of Asthma: Allergic Asthma, Non-Allergic Asthma, Exercise-Induced Asthma, Occupational Asthma

3) By Severity: Mild Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate Persistent, Severe Persistent

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Other Route Of Administration

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics , Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Controller Medications Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA), Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists (LTRA), Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMA), Methylxanthines

2) By Rescue Medications: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABA), Systemic Corticosteroids, Anticholinergics

3) By Biologics: Anti-IGE Therapy, Anti-IL-5 Therapy, Anti-IL-4/IL-13 Therapy, Anti-TSLP Therapy

4) By Combination Therapy: ICS Or LABA Combinations, ICS Or LABA Or LAMA Combinations, ICS Or LAMA Combinations

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Asthma Disease Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for asthma disease. The Asthma Disease Global Market Report 2025 predicts this growth to continue. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

