Aircraft Engines Market to Expand at 8.9% CAGR, Fueled by Demand For Fuel-Efficient Planes & Next-Gen Propulsion Tech

Global aircraft engines market set to hit USD 183.4 Bn by 2035, driven by fuel-efficient aircraft demand & next-gen propulsion advances.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest Aircraft Engines Market report from Fact.MR highlights strong growth prospects, with market revenue projected at USD 78.2 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 183.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9%. The surge in demand is fueled by the global aviation industry’s push for fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and advanced propulsion systems.In 2025, North America is forecast to lead the market with significant adoption of advanced aircraft engines, supported by strong defense and commercial aviation demand. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific aircraft engines market will witness the fastest growth at a double-digit pace, driven by rapid expansion of airlines, rising air travel, and investments in domestic aerospace manufacturing.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2119 Market Insights: Transition Towards Sustainable & Fuel-Efficient EnginesThe global aircraft engines market is shifting from conventional propulsion systems to next-generation, fuel-efficient, and hybrid-electric engines that can reduce carbon emissions while delivering superior performance. With aviation contributing significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions, engine manufacturers are under pressure to deliver sustainable solutions.Key market growth drivers include:Rising global air passenger traffic and expansion of airline fleets.Increasing defense expenditure on modern military aircraft.Adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-ready engines.Next-generation propulsion technologies, including hybrid-electric and hydrogen-based engines.Government regulations promoting low-emission aviation.Industry Update: Advancing Propulsion and Sustainability Goals:Across the globe, engine manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to develop lightweight, fuel-efficient, and SAF-compatible engines. Airlines are focusing on upgrading fleets with new-generation aircraft equipped with engines that reduce operating costs and meet stricter emission norms.In North America, strong investments in military modernization and commercial aviation upgrades are driving steady growth.In Europe, strict environmental regulations and initiatives such as Flightpath 2050 are fueling the shift to low-carbon propulsion systems.In Asia-Pacific, surging demand for domestic and international flights is pushing airlines to expand fleets, boosting engine procurement.Industry Applications: Wide Adoption Across Aviation SectorsThe aircraft engines market caters to multiple aviation segments, creating growth opportunities across:Commercial Aviation – Engines powering narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets, optimized for efficiency.Military Aviation – Engines designed for fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, focusing on thrust and reliability.Business & General Aviation – Demand for small, efficient engines for private jets and turboprops.Rotorcraft & UAVs – Rising usage in helicopters and drones for defense and commercial applications.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2119 Historic and Future Pathway: From Conventional Engines to Hybrid-Electric InnovationOver the past decade, the aircraft engines market has evolved significantly, with turbofan and turboprop engines dominating commercial aviation. Going forward, the 2025–2035 period will mark a transition toward hybrid-electric propulsion and SAF-powered engines, reshaping the competitive landscape.Future growth will be fueled by:R&D breakthroughs in hybrid-electric and hydrogen propulsionPartnerships between engine makers and airlines to accelerate fleet modernizationGovernment funding for green aviation projectsAdoption of digital technologies such as predictive maintenance for engine efficiency.Key Players in the Aircraft Engines MarketProminent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:GE AerospacePratt & WhitneyRolls-RoyceSafranHoneywell AerospaceThese companies are focusing on sustainability-driven R&D, strategic collaborations, and next-generation product launches to solidify their market positions.Recent Developments Driving Market Growth:Hybrid-Electric Engine Prototypes – Several OEMs have unveiled hybrid-electric demonstrator engines for future commercial aircraft.Sustainable Aviation Fuel Integration – Engine manufacturers testing 100% SAF compatibility to meet 2050 carbon neutrality goals.Military Contracts – Large-scale defense contracts awarded for advanced fighter jet and transport aircraft engines.Global Airline Fleet Expansion – Increased aircraft orders from Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern carriers driving demand for new engines.Conclusion:The aircraft engines market is on the cusp of a new era in aviation, transitioning from conventional propulsion to sustainable, fuel-efficient, and hybrid-electric technologies. 