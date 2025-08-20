Ecodeli by Asta Lok Wins Iron A' Design Award in Kitchenware and Horeca Category

Ecodeli

Asta Lok's Innovative Silicone Meal Purse, Ecodeli, Receives Prestigious Recognition at the A' Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Asta Lok 's innovative product, " Ecodeli ," as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ecodeli's unique design and its potential impact on the kitchenware industry.Ecodeli's award-winning design aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and multifunctional kitchenware solutions. By providing a versatile and eco-friendly alternative to disposable containers, Ecodeli addresses the needs of modern consumers who seek products that simplify their on-the-go lifestyles while prioritizing environmental responsibility. This recognition underscores the relevance of Ecodeli to current industry trends and consumer preferences.Ecodeli stands out in the market with its patented, versatile design that enhances food preparation, carrying, consumption, and cleaning. The wide opening allows for effortless meal prep and easy cleaning, while the durable silicone and recycled ABS materials withstand both hot and cold temperatures, making it suitable for freezer and microwave use. The innovative 3-in-1 HandyClip serves as a comfortable handle, secure seal, and adjustable mobile stand for hands-free video viewing while eating.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Ecodeli serves as a testament to Asta Lok's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the kitchenware industry. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, as Asta Lok continues to push boundaries and explore new possibilities in creating products that harmonize functionality with contemporary design.Ecodeli was designed by Asta Lok, a talented designer known for creating innovative and sustainable kitchenware solutions.About Asta LokAsta Lok is a Hong Kong-based designer who specializes in creating innovative and sustainable kitchenware solutions. With a focus on understanding the physical and emotional needs of consumers, Asta Lok aims to design products that simplify and enhance the user experience while prioritizing environmental responsibility. Asta Lok's expertise spans various industries, including houseware, kitchenware, drinkware, and consumer electronics.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenwareawards.com

