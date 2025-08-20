The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Tumor Drugs Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Expected to grow to $311.86 billionin 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Anti-Tumor Drugs Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for anti-tumor drugs has seen a surge in growth recently. Its size is projected to expand from $186.18 billion in 2024 to $206.81 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historic period include a surge in cancer cases, a growing preference for targeted treatments and immunotherapy, an escalation in clinical experiments, the popularity of personalized medical approaches, and an enhancement in healthcare spending.

Expectations are high for the anti-tumor drugs market, with rapid growth predicted in the coming years. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach a size of $311.86 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Several factors will contribute to this growth in the forecast period, including an increased emphasis on precision medicine, a rise in the development of new anti-tumor agents, growing demand for oral oncology drugs, higher penetration of anti-tumor drugs in emerging markets and an increase in clinical trials for rare and hard to treat tumors. Notable trends expected during the forecast period include the development of bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, the integration of genomic biomarkers in treatment plans, the combination of companion diagnostics with drug launches, innovation in the field of antibody-drug conjugates, and advances in tumor microenvironment modulators.

Download a free sample of the anti-tumor drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25697&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

The rise in cancer cases is projected to drive the expansion of the anti-tumor drugs market. Cancer represents a group of diseases marked by unchecked growth and distribution of abnormal cells in the body, which can intrude on surrounding tissues and possibly disseminate to other areas via the blood and lymphatic systems. Unhealthy lifestyles, such as a poor diet, inadequate physical exercise, smoking, heavy alcohol intake, and long-term exposure to environmental contaminants, contribute primarily to the surge in cancer cases, significantly escalating the likelihood of having various types of cancer. Anti-tumor drugs are instrumental in fighting cancer by attacking and eliminating the malignant cells, restraining tumor proliferation, and thwarting the advancement of the disease. For instance, as per July 2024 data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, 160,570 cancer cases were enumerated in Australia in 2022, indicating an increment of 3,789 cases from the 156,781 reported in 2021. Hence, the uptick in cancer incidences is catalyzing the development of the anti-tumor drug market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

Major players in the Anti-Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc

• Johnson And Johnson

• Roche Holding AG

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG.

What Are The Top Trends In The Anti-Tumor Drugs Industry?

Leading organizations in the anti-tumor drug market are prioritizing the development of ingenious treatments such as targeted therapies for breast cancer, with the aim to improve therapeutic results in cases of hormone receptor-positive metastasis. These precision therapies are designed to act specifically on pathways of cancer cell growth, therefore reducing harm to normal cells and enhancing patient tolerance. For example, in January 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a pharmaceutical firm based in India, introduced Palbociclib, a new anticancer medication for advanced breast cancer treatment in India. Palbociclib is a selective oral inhibitor of CDK4/6, cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6, which are critical in controlling cell cycle advancement. By hindering the shift from G1 to the S phase, the drug imposes a cell cycle halt, thus curbing tumor growth. It's primarily prescribed for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer, focusing on the unchecked spread of cancer cells.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Anti-Tumor Drugs Market Segments

The anti-tumor drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Therapy Drugs, Hormonal Therapy Drugs, Immunotherapy Drugs, Other Drug Types

2) By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancer Types

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Cytotoxic Drugs: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids, Antitumor Antibiotics, Other Cytotoxic Drugs

2) By Targeted Therapy Drugs: Monoclonal Antibodies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Mechanistic Target Of Rapamycin Inhibitors, Poly Polymerase Inhibitors, Others Targeted Therapy Drugs

3) By Hormonal Therapy Drugs: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Aromatase Inhibitors, Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone Agonists, Anti-Androgens, Other Hormonal Therapy Drugs

4) By Immunotherapy Drugs: Checkpoint Inhibitors, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy, Cancer Vaccines, Cytokines, Other Immunotherapy Drugs

5) By Other Drug Types: Gene Therapy Drugs, Anti-Angiogenic Agents, Radioisotope-Based Drugs, Photodynamic Therapy Agents

View the full anti-tumor drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-tumor-drugs-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Anti-Tumor Drugs Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for anti-tumor drugs. Moreover, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will showcase the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on the global anti-tumor drugs market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibiotic-resistance-global-market-report

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-global-market-report

Multidrug Resistant Bacteria Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multidrug-resistant-bacteria-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.