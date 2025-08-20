Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market to Grow at 7.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the biologic hernia repair mesh has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $1.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The increment in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased healthcare spending, mounting clinical proof of effectiveness, escalating demand for tailor-made and patient-specific implants, growing application in veterinary and pediatric operations, and an increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle-associated disorders.

Significant expansion is expected in the biologic hernia repair mesh market over the upcoming years, with predictions for a growth to $2.46 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Multiple factors are attributing to this forecasted growth, including the rising number of hernia incidences, the increasing utilization of advanced biologic implants, a growing elderly population, a developing preference for less invasive surgical procedures, and enhanced understanding of post-operative complications. Noteworthy trends within this projected timeframe incorporate advancements in tissue engineering technologies, the evolution of next-generation biologic scaffolds, technological strides in decellularization processes, progress in bioresorbable material science, and the creation of composite biologic-synthetic meshes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market?

The surge in hernia cases is projected to stimulate the expansion of the biologic hernia repair mesh market in the future. The term hernia cases pertain to the instances of abnormal bulging of internal body parts or tissues through a weak spot in the muscle or connective tissue. This surge is due to rising rates of obesity, as excess body fat inflicts more pressure on the abdominal muscles, which heightens the possibility of hernia development. Biologic hernia repair mesh contributes to hernia treatment by providing a structure made of natural tissue that encourages healing, assimilates with the body of the patient, and lessens the chance of rejection or chronic inflammation. For example, in July 2024, as per Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, it was observed that inguinal hernia repairs were generally performed between 142 and 231 times per 100,000 population in 2022, with a remarkably higher rate of 273.2 per 100,000 population reported in Austria. Hence, this surge in hernia cases is fueling the expansion of the biologic hernia repair mesh market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market?

Major players in the Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• DSM Biomedical

• Baxter International Inc.

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• Meril Life Sciences

• Cook Medical LLC

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• MTF Biologics

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market?

Leading enterprises within the biologic hernia repair mesh market are placing their focus on the creation of innovative solutions. An example of these advancements takes the shape of reinforced biologic mesh, designed to augment flexibility, strength, and coalescence with the body's natural tissue. This improved version of surgical mesh blends biologic tissue with manufactured fibres in order to fortify durability, encourage tissue regeneration, and rule out the potential of recurring hernia. For example, TELA Bio Inc., a medicinal technology corporation based in the United States, launched OviTex inguinal hernia repair (IHR) in April 2024. This reinforced biologic mesh, particularly designed for laparoscopic and robotic inguinal hernia procedures, utilizes a mixture of biologic ovine extracellular matrix (ECM) and limited synthetic polymer for increased strength, speedy tissue incorporation, and reduced likelihood of complications. It is preferred over traditional synthetic meshes due to its lower rates of recurrence, expedited healing process, and improved patient satisfaction.

How Is The Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market Segmented?

The biologic hernia repair mesh market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Partially Absorbable Hernia Repair Mesh, Fully Absorbable Hernia Repair Mesh

2) By Product Type: Porcine, Bovine, Human Dermis, Other Product Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Pharmacies

4) By Application: Inguinal Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia Repair, Other Hernia Repairs

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Partially Absorbable Hernia Repair Mesh: Composite Mesh, Reinforced Biologic Mesh

2) By Fully Absorbable Hernia Repair Mesh: Extracellular Matrix (Ecm) Mesh, Acellular Dermal Matrix (Adm) Mesh

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Market?

In the Biologic Hernia Repair Mesh Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. It is anticipated that the region with the most significant growth rate in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

