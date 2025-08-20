2025 Global Agile CEO Awards Winners 300 Participants of 2025 Global Agile CEO Awards

Taiwanese Leaders Sweep Global Agile CEO Awards, Setting a New International Record

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Agile CEO Awards ceremony was held with great splendor at the Xuzhou Road Garden Banquet Hall, bringing together agile practitioners and industry leaders from around the world to celebrate the highest honor in international agile leadership. This year, 12 Taiwanese leaders stood out from a pool of 50 nominees, showcasing cross-industry innovation, exceptional project management expertise, and proven achievements in driving agile transformation — capturing global attention.The winners represent a diverse range of sectors including technology, manufacturing, consulting, government, and startups. They have skillfully applied agile methodologies to deliver projects with high efficiency, integrated corporate social responsibility into business strategies, and maintained growth momentum and competitive advantage in rapidly changing markets. Beyond building highly collaborative cultures within their organizations, these leaders have fueled industry upgrades through innovation and resilience, becoming key forces in creating social value.According to the organizers, this year’s judging panel featured ten internationally renowned agile experts, who rigorously evaluated nominees from 50 global candidates based on three main criteria: their contributions to the nominated projects, the extent of their implementation on organizational agility, and the influence of their success stories on their companies. The winners excelled across all three measures, earning recognition as outstanding examples of agile leadership. The event drew over 300 attendees, including global industry elites, senior executives, and agile specialists, who engaged in awards presentations, keynote speeches, and in-depth exchanges on the latest trends and challenges in agile practice.The Global Agile CEO Awards, initiated by Dr. Roger Chou — Taiwan’s sole International Scrum Ambassador certified by the global Scrum Alliance — are dedicated to honoring business leaders who excel in organizational transformation, innovation, and social responsibility. The organizing team adopted the Scrum framework throughout the event’s planning process, ensuring precise progress management and embedding sustainability principles into its design, making the ceremony itself a living case study of agile culture in action.This year’s awards not only recognize the winners’ pivotal contributions to agile transformation but also offer companies worldwide a forward-looking business model — one built on adaptability, continuous innovation, and a deep commitment to social responsibility — highlighting the influence and value of Taiwanese leaders on the global stage.2025 Global Agile CEO Award WinnersTop Three1.Hung, I-Ya - Thinker Digital Marketing Ltd. CEO2.Lin, Kung-Ping - WSP Managing Director, Asian region3.Fang, Chi-Feng - Kaohsiung City Government, Chief Secretary of the Agriculture BureauOther Honorees (listed alphabetically by surname)Chu, Kuo-Chuan - SunrisePEC/Sunrise-Eden Technology Co. CEOChiu, Chun-Hua - Founder & Chairman of G.C. CorpHu, Chin-Yun - Senior Sales Manager / Compute & Digital Sales HPE TaiwanLin, Hsiao-Wei - Nymph Management Ltd. CEOLu, Chia-Yen - AI DataBrushing Technology Founder & CEOLin, Shih-Chih - Program Manager, IT Division, Nanya Technology CorporationWu, Yu-Ping - AIRQ CO., LTD CEOYang, Dung-Cheng - Dean of the GSS Institute of Information ScienceYen, Liang-Hsiu - Athemaster Founder & CEO

