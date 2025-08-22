LiDAR in Mapping Market Size to Reach USD 30.10 Billion by 2034

LiDAR in Mapping Market Size

LiDAR in Mapping Market Research Report By Application, Technology, End Use, Component, Regional

CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LiDAR in Mapping Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for precise geospatial data, advancements in LiDAR technology, and expanding applications across industries. The market was valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand from USD 12.26 billion in 2025 to USD 30.10 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.49% during the forecast period (2025–2034).Key Companies in LiDAR in Mapping include• Lumentum• Faro Technologies• Leica Geosystems• Velodyne Lidar• Trimble• YellowScan• Riegl Laser Measurement Systems• OmniStar• Topcon• SenseFly• Merrick and Company• Zoller + Froehlich• Teledyne Technologies• Quantum Spatial• GeoSLAMGet a FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/33766 Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Advancements in LiDAR Technology• The development of high-resolution, lightweight, and cost-efficient LiDAR sensors is improving mapping accuracy.• Integration with AI and cloud platforms enhances real-time data analysis and visualization.2. Rising Demand for Accurate Geospatial Data• Industries such as urban planning, forestry, and infrastructure development rely on LiDAR for precise mapping.• Governments are increasingly adopting LiDAR for disaster management, flood mapping, and environmental monitoring.3. Growing Adoption in Autonomous Vehicles and Drones• LiDAR plays a critical role in navigation, object detection, and 3D environment mapping for autonomous vehicles.• Drone-based LiDAR systems are gaining traction in surveying, agriculture, and mining due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.4. Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects• Rapid urbanization is driving the use of LiDAR in smart infrastructure planning, traffic management, and construction monitoring.• Public-private partnerships are fueling growth in LiDAR-based city mapping solutions.5. Expanding Applications Beyond Traditional Mapping• LiDAR is now used in archaeology, oceanography, and environmental conservation.• Applications such as coastal mapping, forest biomass estimation, and glacier monitoring are contributing to market expansion.Browse In-depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lidar-in-mapping-market-33766 Market Segmentation1. By Component• LiDAR Sensors• GPS & IMU Units• Cameras & Software Solutions2. By Technology• Terrestrial LiDAR• Aerial LiDAR• Mobile LiDAR• UAV LiDAR3. By Application• Topographic Mapping• Transportation & Infrastructure• Forestry & Agriculture• Mining & Energy• Defense & Security• Others (Archaeology, Environment Monitoring)4. By Region• North America – Leading market with strong adoption in autonomous vehicles and smart cities.• Europe – Growth driven by environmental monitoring and advanced infrastructure projects.• Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region due to rapid urbanization and drone adoption.• Rest of the World (RoW) – Emerging demand in Latin America and the Middle East for surveying and agriculture.Purchase Complete Research Report Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=33766 Future OutlookThe LiDAR in mapping industry is set for substantial growth, driven by technological innovations, rising demand for accurate spatial data, and growing integration with AI and IoT. With increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart city projects, the market will continue to unlock new opportunities across industries. As LiDAR becomes more affordable and accessible, its applications are expected to expand further, making it a cornerstone technology in geospatial intelligence and digital transformation.Related Research Report:About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

