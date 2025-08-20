MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 8:53 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for a report of a stabbing. An adult male was physically assaulted by multiple suspects. During the assault, the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects before they fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Cornell Shumate of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25080855

