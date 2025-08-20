Electoral Affairs Commission mailing polling notices starting today

MACAU, August 20 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election started today mailing to each voter a polling notice. It contains information about each voter’s designated polling station on election day, i.e., 14 September.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has allocated polling stations for over 328,600 registered voters, based on each voter’s registered address as of 31 May 2025. Each notification letter includes the voter’s name and assigned polling station. The notices are being sent in batches, with the expectation that the delivery process will be concluded by early September. Voters are advised to check their mailbox promptly.

In addition to consulting the poll notice, voters can check for their designated polling station through multiple channels: the Macao One Account; the website of the Legislative Assembly Election (www.eal.gov.mo); the electoral hotline, on +853 2891 4914 (voice enquiry system); and a total of 50 self-service kiosks spread across Macao, Hengqin, and four Guangdong cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (namely Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen).

Voters must carefully review their poll notice or use the above channels to confirm details.

The Electoral Affairs Commission issued a reminder that there will be two venues for voting in the indirect election. There will be three polling stations at the Macao Polytechnic University Sports Complex (for Industrial, Commercial and Financial Sector, Labour Sector, and Social Services and Educational Sector); and a further two polling stations will be at a venue newly added for this election, i.e., Kao Yip Middle School in the NAPE district (for the Professional Sector and the Culture and Sport Sector).

Those two polling venues will also host polling stations for the direct election, allowing legal-person voters to cast a ballot for each election at a single venue.

Legal-person voters from the Professional Sector, and the Culture and Sport Sector that their designated polling venue have been changed to Kao Yip Middle School, as indicated in their polling notice.

In addition, representatives assigned by each candidate list to monitor polling stations must vote at their designated duty station, which may differ from the address on their poll notice. Trustees and representatives of each candidate list are urged to verify their assigned polling station.