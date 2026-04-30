Over 4,000 Residents Now Living in Macau New Neighbourhood New Large Show Flats Open for Viewing

MACAU, April 30 - To continuously meet the housing needs of Macao residents, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) has introduced large show flats on the third floor of Block 4. Showcasing spatial highlights such as spacious living rooms, multifunctional areas, and flexible storage solutions, the new show flats are designed to significantly enhance the sense of openness and natural illumination within interior spaces and offer bespoke living solutions for families of all sizes.

Healthcare, food, housing and transport – all in MNN

MNN is equipped with amenities such as health stations and schools. There are also a variety of restaurants and supermarkets, as well as a shuttle bus service for residents travelling to and from the border checkpoints. These comprehensive amenities facilitate a convenient dual-city lifestyle spanning Hengqin and Macao. Combined with extensive green spaces, MNN is dedicated to creating a “healthcare, food, housing and transport” living circle where people can settle down with peace of mind.

High satisfaction with excellent amenities and the premium environment

Mr Hoi, who moved in during September 2024, has followed this project since its planning stage. Having selected his preferred block and flat type well in advance, he purchased his property on 28 November 2023, the first day of sales, becoming one of the first owners to sign the contract online. Mr Hoi noted that MNN offers open vistas and a beautiful environment with views of Tianmu Qintai. He also praised the smooth layout and clear distinction between the living and dining areas inside the property. In terms of transport, it takes no more than half an hour by car to reach the Macao Peninsula from Hengqin, and Mr Hoi is satisfied with his seamless cross-border life in Hengqin and Macao.

As more owners move in, MNN in Hengqin now has a population of over 4,000. Those interested in visiting MNN can take the shuttle bus at the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone), or drive to the MNN car park, where two hours of free parking are available. Visitors may request relevant information from staff at the sales centre, and no appointment is necessary. For further enquiries, please call (853) 2888 2235 or (86) 756 625 6092.